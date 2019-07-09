Mary L. (Mitchell) Murphy, 92, of Wallingford, died Saturday, July, 6, 2019 at Masonicare Health Center. She was the wife of the late David Murphy.



She was born in Eastport, ME, December 5, 1926, a daughter of the late James R. Mitchell, Sr. and Mary (MacDonald) Mitchell. She retired from Pratt and Whitney Aircraft and enjoyed having lunch daily at Rick's on 5 and dinner with her son at the 99.



She is survived by her son, Dennis Murphy and his companion Teri Dale, her daughter-in-law, Kathleen Murphy; her grandchildren, Dawn Byrd, Todd Bourdon, Lauren Murphy and Brianne Murphy; her six great grandchildren, Amanda, Luke, Tyler, Brooks, Skyler and Declan; her sister, Ruth (Mrs. Charles) Lord; her brothers, Roland Mitchell and his wife Frances, and Charles Mitchell and his wife Joanne; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter, Terry Bourdon; and her sisters, Helen Moore and Geraldine (Mrs. Robert) Kendall.



Funeral services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext. Gifts in her memory may be sent to the Masonic Charity Foundation, PO Box 70, Wallingford, CT 06492.