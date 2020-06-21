Mary (Pernal) Kuharski, 97, formerly of Voluntown and Plantsville, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Colonial Health & Rehab Center of Plainfield. She was the wife of the late Edmund Kuharski.
Born April 12, 1923 in Krakow, Poland, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Apolonia (Pietruski) Pernal.
Mary was a parishioner of the Immaculate Conception Church.
She is survived by her children, Carol Latour and husband Larry of Lisbon and Edna Kata along with several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two daughters, Marion James and Antoinette Thivierge; two sisters, Helen DeSorbo and Dolores Johnson.
Mary's family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Colonial Health & Rehab for all the wonderful care given to her.
Services for Mary will be private. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.