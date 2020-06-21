Mary P. Kuharski
1923 - 2020
Mary (Pernal) Kuharski, 97, formerly of Voluntown and Plantsville, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Colonial Health & Rehab Center of Plainfield. She was the wife of the late Edmund Kuharski.

Born April 12, 1923 in Krakow, Poland, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Apolonia (Pietruski) Pernal.

Mary was a parishioner of the Immaculate Conception Church.

She is survived by her children, Carol Latour and husband Larry of Lisbon and Edna Kata along with several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two daughters, Marion James and Antoinette Thivierge; two sisters, Helen DeSorbo and Dolores Johnson.

Mary's family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Colonial Health & Rehab for all the wonderful care given to her.

Services for Mary will be private. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com



Published in The Record-Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dellavecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
