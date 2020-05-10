Mary R. Hageman
10/17/1922 - 5/3/2020
Mary Rerecich Hageman, 97, of Wallingford, died Sunday, May 3, at the Regency House in Wallingford. She was the beloved wife and sweetheart of the late James Kearney Hageman for 66 years. She was born in Hoboken, NJ, October 17, 1922, a daughter of the late Paul and Felicita Rerecich, proud immigrants from the island of Unije in Croatia. She was a devoted parishioner of the Church of the Resurrection. Mary was a retired executive assistant at Getty Oil in Jericho, NY, where she was employed for 25 years. Her passions were her family, sewing, especially for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, fashion, creating beautiful needlework, baking, jazz dancing, playing volleyball, being a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Uniondale, NY Volunteer Fire Department, watching THE METS, crafting with her friends at the Ladies Guild, Church of the Resurrection, volunteering at the Wallingford VNA and in the community. Mimi as her grandchildren called her, enjoyed attending their sporting events, music programs, plays and dance recitals. She instilled her gift of faith in God, devotion to the Virgin Mary, unending love of family and giving back to others in her daughters. Mary was a bright light to everyone she encountered with positivity, encouragement, always smiling and making people happy. Predeceased by her parents, sister, Antoinette and husband Tony, brothers, Martin, Paul and wife Louise, Thomas and wife Miriam, sister in law, Christine and husband Eric and her in-laws, Mary and Jacob Hageman all who she adored. She is survived by her three daughters and sons-in-law, Candace and Richard Way of Clinton, CT, Stephanie and Richard Goodhart of New Fairfield, CT and Kisten and Joseph Conroy of Collegeville, PA and her seven grandchildren, Kelly and husband Brandon, Matthew and wife Deirdre, Erika and husband Jonathan, Douglas, Kyle, Gregory and wife Charlotte, Kelsey and their significant others. Also, five great grandchildren, Jack, Sloane, Aoife, Electra, Cameron and his baby sister coming soon. Also, many nieces, nephews and great nieces and great nephews and treasured friends. Mary's family expresses very deep gratitude for the outstanding care given by the staff in every capacity at the Regency House of Wallingford, especially from the Star Unit. Additionally, we would like to recognize Matt Koehler, nurse case manager, and Deirdre Way nurse liaison at Beacon Hospice for their love. Interment in All Saints Cemetery in North Haven will be private. An announcement will be made when a mass will be celebrated at Church of the Resurrection at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home. Gifts in her memory may be sent to Regency House, 181 E Main St., Wallingford, CT 06492 Attn Recreation Dept. for the Star Unit in memory of Mary Hageman, Amedisys Foundation - mail checks to Beacon Hospice, an Amedisys Company, 111 Founders Plaza, Suite 1803, East Hartford CT 06108, Attn: Lorraine Carter, the Alzheimer's Assoc CT Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 48, Southington, CT 06489, CT Food Bank on line or 2 Research Pkwy., Wallingford, CT 06492 and East Wallingford Volunteer Fire Department, 2 Kondracki Ln., Wallingford CT 06492. www.wallingfordfh.com



Published in The Record-Journal from May 10 to May 11, 2020.
May 10, 2020
Dearest Candace and Rick, and extended family, we were so sorry to hear of Mary's passing but are grateful to know that it was peaceful. She was always a joy to be around and represented our mutual family's history with so much grace and elegance. We will miss her smile and warmth. Your video of her life was so thoughtful and we enjoyed watching it; she was as fortunate to have her devoted daughters and grandchildren as they were to have her. We remember her on this Mother's Day as a role model of what wonderful experiences and memories a loving family can share. With our love and sympathy, Sharon & Stephen
Sharon Cohen & Stephen Johnson
Family
May 9, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. What a beautiful family. This tribute is very special. We all grew up during a very special time. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you
Joan (Schlotter) Falbo
May 7, 2020
My condolences to you and your family. I will remember Marys beautiful smile and dancing. She will be dearly missed.
Yalonda Epps
May 7, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14
May 7, 2020
To Mary's family, my heartfelt condolences to you all at this time. I am sorry to learn that she was at Regency House as I did not know of her return to Connecticut and I would have visited her if I had known. Mary and your father were both wonderful people as I knew them from the Senior Center and they both were very good and hardworking members of our AARP Chapter. They both served the Chapter so much and I will always remember Mary baking for
meetings when I served as the Chapter President. May they both
be resting in peace. God Bless them both. Sincerely, Jean
Jean Valenti
Friend
