Mary Rerecich Hageman, 97, of Wallingford, died Sunday, May 3, at the Regency House in Wallingford. She was the beloved wife and sweetheart of the late James Kearney Hageman for 66 years. She was born in Hoboken, NJ, October 17, 1922, a daughter of the late Paul and Felicita Rerecich, proud immigrants from the island of Unije in Croatia. She was a devoted parishioner of the Church of the Resurrection. Mary was a retired executive assistant at Getty Oil in Jericho, NY, where she was employed for 25 years. Her passions were her family, sewing, especially for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, fashion, creating beautiful needlework, baking, jazz dancing, playing volleyball, being a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Uniondale, NY Volunteer Fire Department, watching THE METS, crafting with her friends at the Ladies Guild, Church of the Resurrection, volunteering at the Wallingford VNA and in the community. Mimi as her grandchildren called her, enjoyed attending their sporting events, music programs, plays and dance recitals. She instilled her gift of faith in God, devotion to the Virgin Mary, unending love of family and giving back to others in her daughters. Mary was a bright light to everyone she encountered with positivity, encouragement, always smiling and making people happy. Predeceased by her parents, sister, Antoinette and husband Tony, brothers, Martin, Paul and wife Louise, Thomas and wife Miriam, sister in law, Christine and husband Eric and her in-laws, Mary and Jacob Hageman all who she adored. She is survived by her three daughters and sons-in-law, Candace and Richard Way of Clinton, CT, Stephanie and Richard Goodhart of New Fairfield, CT and Kisten and Joseph Conroy of Collegeville, PA and her seven grandchildren, Kelly and husband Brandon, Matthew and wife Deirdre, Erika and husband Jonathan, Douglas, Kyle, Gregory and wife Charlotte, Kelsey and their significant others. Also, five great grandchildren, Jack, Sloane, Aoife, Electra, Cameron and his baby sister coming soon. Also, many nieces, nephews and great nieces and great nephews and treasured friends. Mary's family expresses very deep gratitude for the outstanding care given by the staff in every capacity at the Regency House of Wallingford, especially from the Star Unit. Additionally, we would like to recognize Matt Koehler, nurse case manager, and Deirdre Way nurse liaison at Beacon Hospice for their love. Interment in All Saints Cemetery in North Haven will be private. An announcement will be made when a mass will be celebrated at Church of the Resurrection at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home. Gifts in her memory may be sent to Regency House, 181 E Main St., Wallingford, CT 06492 Attn Recreation Dept. for the Star Unit in memory of Mary Hageman, Amedisys Foundation - mail checks to Beacon Hospice, an Amedisys Company, 111 Founders Plaza, Suite 1803, East Hartford CT 06108, Attn: Lorraine Carter, the Alzheimer's Assoc CT Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 48, Southington, CT 06489, CT Food Bank on line or 2 Research Pkwy., Wallingford, CT 06492 and East Wallingford Volunteer Fire Department, 2 Kondracki Ln., Wallingford CT 06492. www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from May 10 to May 11, 2020.