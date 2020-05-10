Dearest Candace and Rick, and extended family, we were so sorry to hear of Mary's passing but are grateful to know that it was peaceful. She was always a joy to be around and represented our mutual family's history with so much grace and elegance. We will miss her smile and warmth. Your video of her life was so thoughtful and we enjoyed watching it; she was as fortunate to have her devoted daughters and grandchildren as they were to have her. We remember her on this Mother's Day as a role model of what wonderful experiences and memories a loving family can share. With our love and sympathy, Sharon & Stephen

Sharon Cohen & Stephen Johnson

