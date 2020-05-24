Mary Robinson
Mary Maier Robinson, age 96, of Meriden, passed away from natural causes on May 19, 2020. Mary was born August 22, 1923 in Meriden, the daughter of the late Francis and Marion (Liddell) Maier. Mary is survived by her daughter Judy Ruzycki of Pine Mountain, GA; her sons Chris Robinson & his wife Ellen of Merrimac, MA and Marc Robinson & his wife Judy of Meriden; grandchildren Jill Cook, Jennifer McKibben, Kevin Robinson, Megan Cassidy, Scott Robinson and Kaitlyn Robinson and 7 great-grandchildren. A resident of Meriden most of her life, Mary was a legal secretary from 1959 to 1993 for attorneys Ludy-Olsen-Mango and Gaffney. She was an avid golfer and enjoyed dancing. Mary was a parishioner of Emanuel Lutheran Church, a member of its Ladies Guild, and a Sunday school teacher there.

Due to the national pandemic, Mary's Funeral Service will be private. Her burial will take place in Walnut Grove Cemetery in Meriden. Arrangements are in care of Beecher & Bennett - Flatow Funeral Home, 48 Cook Ave., Meriden. To send a condolence to her family, please see her obituary at: www.beecherandbennett.com.



Published in The Record-Journal from May 24 to May 25, 2020.
