Mary Sue Wood Thomson (nee Harrelson) of Buffalo, NY, formerly of Wallingford, CT, entered into rest June 23, 2019. Beloved companion of Jim Machowski; loving wife of the late Tom Thomson; devoted mother of Keith Wood and Scott (Cindy) Wood; cherished grandmother of five grandchildren; dear sister of Dorris Sessoms, Freida Love, Iris Mackett, the late Helen Rogers and the late David Lane; also survived by loving nieces and nephews.
No prior visitation. Service private.
Published in The Record-Journal from June 30 to July 1, 2019