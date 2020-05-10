Mary Theresa Grant, 93, passed away on April 27, 2020, at Regency House Health & Rehabilitation Center. She was the beloved wife of the late Harold O. Grant.Mary was born in Wallingford, CT, on May 4, 1926, the third child of seven to the late Stephen and Mary Yencsik Mushinsky.Mary, or "Flo", as she was fondly known by family and friends, attended Holy Trinity School and graduated from Lyman Hall High School in 1943. She went on to graduate from St. Francis School of Nursing in 1946 and would spend her winters as a private duty nurse in Florida, earning her nickname from her dad. Upon her return to Wallingford, she worked for Dr. Boyd and Ferguson at their practice on the corner of South Main and Prince Street doing what she loved the most, pediatric care.Mary's next role as a wife and mother was her greatest achievement. Always an active volunteer, you could find her at all parent-teacher association events at Whittlesey Avenue Elementary School and Robert Earley Middle School. She earned a certificate of appreciation from the Wallingford Chapter of the American Red Cross for her many years serving as Blood Program Chairman, running many blood drives and providing refreshments for first responders throughout the area. When asked later in life, "You were a nurse?", she would always reply... "I still AM a nurse!"Flo's favorite place was Cape Cod, and she returned every summer with her husband and children to Chatham. During the month of August, you could find her on the beach soaking up the sun, always the last to leave. In the early morning hours, she would head down Andrew Hardings Lane to swim or float in the ocean, her white bathing cap bobbing in the waves.Flo loved to dance and sing! You could find her at any wedding or special evening out "cutting a rug." People were always amazed by her knowledge of not only the "classics" by Tony Bennett and Frank Sinatra but more recent hits as well. She was famous for singing Christmas tunes at Regency all year round. On New Year's Eve, when the clock struck midnight, she would always sing along to the Sinatra classic, New York, New York.After raising her own children, Mary found a great sense of purpose taking care of her two great-nephews, Martin and Edward Waters, sons of Mary Mushinsky and Marty Waters. She expanded her home daycare to include many more children, perfecting her craft by the time her granddaughter, Lily, was born. She had the same deep love and affection for all children in her care as if they were her own.Mary is survived by her son Stephen Grant from Rockland, Massachusetts, her daughter, Sarah Grant Vining, and her grand-daughter Lily Vining both from Wallingford.She is also survived by her brother Robert (Bob) Mushinsky, from Mystic, Connecticut, and her sister, Annemarie Mushinsky, from Wallingford, along with many nieces and nephews.She is preceded in passing by her brothers Edward Mushinsky and his wife Rita, George Mushinsky, and his wife Helen, her two sisters, Elizabeth Mitchell and Rosemary Wasilewski and her husband Frank, all from Wallingford, and her sister in law Shirley Mushinsky from Mystic, Connecticut.Our family would like to express gratitude for the wonderful caregivers at Regency House, especially the Star Unit and Recreation Department, for their exceptional care and compassion. Thank you for singing along with our mom- she loved every minute of it.A private burial was held at St. John Cemetery in Wallingford with Reverend Monsignor John J. Georgia, pastor of the Church of the Resurrection, officiating. A public memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Church of the Resurrection at a later date.The B.C. Bailey Funeral Home of Wallingford has been entrusted with the arrangements. To leave a message of remembrance, view a tribute video, and find updates on the scheduling of future services, please visit www.BaileyCares. Memorial contributions may be made in Mary's name to the Wallingford Public Library.