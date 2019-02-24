Mary T. Eicke Hamill, 92, of Northford, passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at the Connecticut Hospice, Branford. She was the beloved wife of the late Oliver Hamill.



Mary was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on July 7, 1926 and was the daughter of the late Harry and Helen Ahearn Eicke. She had worked for Michael's Jewelers, Guilford, as a sales associate for many years. Mary was a member of the Red Hatters, volunteered at the Connecticut Hospice, Branford, and with the nuns at St. Frances Cabrini Day Care. Mary was a meticulous housekeeper, fiercely independent, vibrant, caring, and always lived life on her own terms.



She is the mother of Linda (Brian) Hamill-Skonieczny, Thomas Hamill, and the late Gregory and Patricia Hamill; grandmother of Krista, Kelsey, and Morgan; and great-grandmother of Paige and Beckham. She is also survived by her "Other Family," the Labagnara family. Mary was predeceased by her sisters, Dorothy Goe and Nancy Vinci.



Family and friends are invited to go directly to Church of the Resurrection, 115 Pond Hill Road, Wallingford, on Monday, Feb. 25 at 11 a.m. to attend a Memorial Mass. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. There will be no visiting hours. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405. The North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Ave., has been entrusted with the arrangements.