Mary Toth Furs
1928 - 2020
Mary E. Toth Furs, of Wallingford, CT, was born October 8, 1928. She passed away peacefully in her family's home where she was born and resided her entire life, surrounded by her family on August 2, 2020. She was the wife of the late Henry W. Furs. Mary is survived by her children Ethel Rossman of St. Petersburg, Florida, Julie Erickson of Kensington, Paul Furs of Wallingford, Dr. Stephen Furs of Raleigh, North Carolina and Raymond Furs of Durham. She is also survived by grandchildren Kim (Michael) Formica, Corey Rossman, Ryan and Lindsay Erickson and Raymond Furs, Jr. She was the beloved "Ammie" to Sydney, Cameron and Sebastian Formica, her great-grand children. She was predeceased by her parents, John and Mary Sabo Toth, brothers John and Joseph Toth and sons-in-law Michael Rossman and David Erickson. Mary was a lifelong member of Evangelical and Reformed United Church of Christ and the Wallingford Hungarian Community Club. In the late 1950's, Mary was an official translator for Hungarians seeking asylum to America from the Communist Revolution. She was very proud of her Hungarian roots established by her grandparents and parents in both her home and community. Mary was a former president of the VFW 591 Ladies' Auxiliary. The family would like to thank many involved for the excellent and compassionate care. In particular, her primary care giver, her son, Paul. In addition, we have appreciated the kindness of Franciscan Home Care, neighbors, close family friends and Reverend Attila Tobias for spiritual support. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be sent to E&R UCC, c/o Edith Kajlik, Treasurer, 52 Miller Farm Road, Coventry, CT 06238 or the Wallingford Hungarian Community Club, 147 Ward Street, Wallingford, CT 06492. The Wallingford Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Services will be private. www.wallingfordfh.com



Published in The Record-Journal from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wallingford Funeral Home - Wallingford
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
203-269-7777
Memories & Condolences
August 4, 2020
Mary was a delightful resident to know, especially through her enthusiastic participation in cultural activities at the Hungarian Community Club. She was always a positive person who enjoyed life.
Mary Mushinsky
August 4, 2020
I will miss you my special friend
I'll miss your smile
I'm blessed to have known you
Our lives change day to day but the love and memories of you shall never pass away. R.i.p..
Debra Haynes
August 4, 2020
May she rest in peace! An exemplary, Christian life. Condolences from a fellow Hungarian.
Emese Latkoczy
Acquaintance
August 4, 2020
❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤

To the Furs family,

I am sorry to hear of your loss of such a strong loving person as marry was.

I knew marry for a long time through her son DR. Stephen Furs. Marry was always kind and generous to my family and myself. We all loved marry and we hope where she is now she is happy and at peace.

May God continue to bless your family and remember she is never truly gone. She lives on in each of us with our memories of how she touched each of us in her own way!

❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤
Aric Ventura-Foster
Friend
August 4, 2020
Dear Kim,
We are so very sorry to hear of your grandmother’s passing. I know how close you were to her, hold on to all your memories and know you are in our thoughts and prayers. Sincerely,Landa and Gary
Landa Kuchachik
Friend
August 4, 2020
Sending our deepest sympathies and keeping you in our thoughts and prayers.
Chris & Kristen DeMaio
Friend
August 4, 2020
May you all find peace at this time and find strength in each other. Mary was a great lady to everyone that knew her. She will be missed. Special acknowledgment to Paul who with great love and care saw to his Moms every need these last years and still being there for friends that may have needed him as well. You have my utmost love and respect
Mark DeLucia
Friend
August 4, 2020
To all the Furs family, I am very sorry for the loss of your Mom. Paul and Julie I went to school with you and grew up close by you. I met your Mom many times over the years. Your Mom was a kind person. I'm sure she will be missed by all of you. May she rest in eternal peace now.
Joyce Dunn-Spencer
August 3, 2020
In Sympathy. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. May God comfort you in your loss.
With Love from the Lopez-Toth family. Freddy, your niece Sandra and great nephews Jr and Timothy
Freddy Lopez
Family
August 3, 2020
Visiting with Aunt Mary
Sandra Toth-Lopez
Family
August 3, 2020
In the 70s with Aunt Mary
Sandra Toth-Lopez
Family
August 3, 2020
We will miss you Aunt Mary
Sandra Toth-Lopez
Family
August 3, 2020
Sorry for your loss she was a very nice woman
Cheryl Horowitz-Mrazik
August 3, 2020
My husband and I are so sad to hear of Mary's passing, she was his customer for many, many years. I worked at the salon and got to see her every week. Mary made the BEST Hungarian cookies,she would always share them with us. RIP dear friend, we will miss you forever
Louise & Harry Fazio
Friend
August 3, 2020
I’m so sorry for the loss of your Mom, Ethel, Julie, Steve, Paul and Ray. Mary was always so good to me, even when I backed into her car! I have so many wonderful memories of my time with her. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you.
Linda Nicastro / Stankiewicz
Friend
August 3, 2020
May the peace of god be with the Furs family at this difficult tome. Peace be with you all.
ROY Stainton
August 3, 2020
To the entire Furs Family our deepest sympathy in the passing of Mary. A wonderful women who loved her family with all her heart.
John Zakowski
Friend
August 3, 2020
So sorry for your loss

Love,Dee
DEMETRICS JARMON
Friend
