Mary E. Toth Furs, of Wallingford, CT, was born October 8, 1928. She passed away peacefully in her family's home where she was born and resided her entire life, surrounded by her family on August 2, 2020. She was the wife of the late Henry W. Furs. Mary is survived by her children Ethel Rossman of St. Petersburg, Florida, Julie Erickson of Kensington, Paul Furs of Wallingford, Dr. Stephen Furs of Raleigh, North Carolina and Raymond Furs of Durham. She is also survived by grandchildren Kim (Michael) Formica, Corey Rossman, Ryan and Lindsay Erickson and Raymond Furs, Jr. She was the beloved "Ammie" to Sydney, Cameron and Sebastian Formica, her great-grand children. She was predeceased by her parents, John and Mary Sabo Toth, brothers John and Joseph Toth and sons-in-law Michael Rossman and David Erickson. Mary was a lifelong member of Evangelical and Reformed United Church of Christ and the Wallingford Hungarian Community Club. In the late 1950's, Mary was an official translator for Hungarians seeking asylum to America from the Communist Revolution. She was very proud of her Hungarian roots established by her grandparents and parents in both her home and community. Mary was a former president of the VFW 591 Ladies' Auxiliary. The family would like to thank many involved for the excellent and compassionate care. In particular, her primary care giver, her son, Paul. In addition, we have appreciated the kindness of Franciscan Home Care, neighbors, close family friends and Reverend Attila Tobias for spiritual support. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be sent to E&R UCC, c/o Edith Kajlik, Treasurer, 52 Miller Farm Road, Coventry, CT 06238 or the Wallingford Hungarian Community Club, 147 Ward Street, Wallingford, CT 06492. The Wallingford Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Services will be private. www.wallingfordfh.com