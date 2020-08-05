❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤



To the Furs family,



I am sorry to hear of your loss of such a strong loving person as marry was.



I knew marry for a long time through her son DR. Stephen Furs. Marry was always kind and generous to my family and myself. We all loved marry and we hope where she is now she is happy and at peace.



May God continue to bless your family and remember she is never truly gone. She lives on in each of us with our memories of how she touched each of us in her own way!



Aric Ventura-Foster

Friend