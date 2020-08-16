1/
Mary (Bilyak) Tuccitto
1923 - 2020
Mary (Bilyak) Tuccitto, 97, loving wife of the late Louis S. Tuccitto of 71 years and daughter of the late William and Julia (Hvozda) Bilyak, was taken home by the angels on Monday, August 10, 2020. She was born in Meriden on May 14, 1923. Mrs. Tuccitto had been employed at Pratt & Whitney until her retirement. She was a parishioner of St. Mary's Church in Meriden where she was a member of St. Mary's Ladies Guild and a devout member of the church. She belonged to a seniors bowling league where she held a respectable 170 average. The joy of her life was her grandson Todd and her two great grandchildren Alec and Luke. Every Saturday she would be found baking in her kitchen and experimenting with different recipes which her family loved. She always said, "Reach for the sky," and now she surely has. She is survived by her daughters, Gayle L. Tuccitto of Berlin, CT and Cynthia (Nagy) Tuccitto and her husband Carl of the Villages, FL. She is the grandmother to Todd M. Perry and his wife Colleen and a great grandmother to Alec M. Perry and Luke E. Perry. She is survived by her sisters, Vera (Mrs. Kenneth) Robinson of Wallingford and Dolores Polick and her husband Edward of Nortan, VA and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by three brothers, George, William Jr. and Michael Bilyak and her sisters, Susan Hastings, Margaret Bilyak, Helen Marcierowski, Ann Sargalski and Julia Bilyak.

All services are private. Arrangements are under the direction of the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, CT 06450. Donations in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association Connecticut Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd S #4b, Southington, CT 06489, or to the Connecticut Baptist Homes, 292 Thorpe Ave, Meriden, CT 06450. Her family would like to thank the staff of CT Baptist Home for the wonderful care they've provided over the past seven years.



Published in The Record-Journal from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
