MaryAnn A. (Raymond) Gorr, 71, of Southington, passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness on Monday, April 27, 2020 at Rapid Recovery Rehab in Newington. She had been the loving wife of the late Gerald "Jerry" Gorr who predeceased her in 2002. Born on August 6, 1948 in Southington to Anita (Bouchard) Raymond and the late Patrick Raymond, she had been a lifelong Southington resident. MaryAnn worked as a local real estate agent for over 40 years and co-owned Studio 1 Ceramics in Plantsville for over 10 years. She will be remembered for the way she lived her life with strength and compassion. In addition to her mother Anita, MaryAnn is survived by two children; son, Thomas Gorr and his wife Tara and daughter, Kerri Affhauser and husband Michael and 3 grandchildren; Nathan, Hayley and Benjamin, all of Southington. She is also survived by her sister, Geraldine Hamel of Southington; brother, Gary Raymond of Southington and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her father and husband, she was predeceased by her brother, Denis Raymond. Donations in MaryAnn's memory, may be made to The Sunshine Kids Foundation, 75 Charter Oak Avenue, Suite # 2-210, Hartford, CT 06106 (https://www.sunshinekids.org/donate.html). Due to the current health concerns as a result of the Coronavirus, funeral services will be held privately. Plantsville Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020