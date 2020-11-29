1/1
Maryann Cassello Abbott
1958 - 2020
Maryann Cassello Abbott, beloved wife of Ken Abbott and devoted mother to Justin Michael, Christian Conrad, and Henry Wyatt, passed away on November 24, 2020, after a valiant struggle with frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

Maryann was born on Groundhog Day, February 2, 1958, at Bradley Memorial Hospital, the first child of Michael P. and Ann Berger Cassello, and first grandchild of Mike and Madeline Cassello and Edgar and Laura Berger. Being #1 was a distinction she carried with grace as the eldest of five children.

Nicknamed Mary, Mare the Fair, and Mer, and dubbed scrappy long ago, she was a member of the Lyman Hall High School class of 1976, attended Emmanuel College in Boston, and graduated from the University of Connecticut-Storrs. She received a graduate degree in Cultural Anthropology from the University of California, Irvine. While in California, juggling schoolwork and waitressing at the Sky Room of the landmark Breakers Hotel, she met the love of her life, Ken Abbott, a chef, who promised that as Abbott & Cassello, they were meant to be. Ken, a native of Lubbock, Texas, was happy to relocate to Connecticut and the two were married at Battell Chapel in New Haven on October 21, 1989. They made Wallingford their home base ever since.

Before the onset of her illness, Maryann spent 14 years as a Project Director at the Institute for Community Research in Hartford. Her community-based participatory research into substance abuse and HIV/AIDS risks and prevention methodology, particularly focused on women at high risk, contributed to several academic papers and informed public policy decisions. Her tenure at ICR also allowed for extensive conference travel to China, South Africa, London, and India. Family vacations were most often camping in Rhode Island and quick getaways to New York City. She was a lifelong Democrat and a proud member of Elks Lodge #1365. Her empathy and patience were boundless. An avid reader and gardener, her greatest satisfaction came from nurturing a family and entertaining at home.

In addition to Ken and their three sons, Maryann is also survived by her loving parents; her three sisters and their spouses (Amy Cassello and Anne Davison, Margaret and Brian Bennett, Janice and Brian Winkler); her brother Michael E. Cassello; Aunt Pat and Uncle Rod Berger of Winslow, Maine; many cousins and in-laws; nine nieces and nephews; and a loyal cadre of friends near and far.

Ken and the family would like to acknowledge Sonia Morgan for her wonderful care of Maryann these past few months.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Most Holy Trinity Church in Wallingford. To view the Mass via livestream, please visit her web-page at wallingfordfh.com on Tuesday. Interment will follow in St. John Cemetery in Wallingford. An event celebrating Mare's life will take place once it is safe to gather. In lieu of flowers, the Abbotts ask that you make a donation to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration: AFTD, Planned Parenthood, or the charity of your choice. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext., Wallingford.


Published in The Record-Journal from Nov. 29 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Most  Holy Trinity Church
Funeral services provided by
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
2032697777
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
November 28, 2020
Maryann was one of the funniest people I ever met. So twinkly and witty. I am grateful I knew her.
Cassie Perlmutter
Friend
November 28, 2020
my sincere condolences to you and your family.
Lynn Spagnesi
Acquaintance
November 27, 2020
With heartfelt deep sympathy to all - Peter & Hilda Ceragioli and Cheryl Cianfaglione
Cheryl Cianfaglione
Acquaintance
November 27, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of the passing of Mary Ann. My deepest sympathy to Ann and her family.
Marie Balderacchi Donlon
Friend
November 27, 2020
Ken, Justin, Christian, and Henry, you are in my thoughts this week. The world has lost an incredible, caring, and intelligent woman. May knowing she is at peace now bring you much comfort.
Jenifer Calandra
Friend
November 27, 2020
Margaret, oh my God I am so sorry about your sister. She was young and beautiful and her time was cut way too short. How very sad.
I cannot imagine how you feel and I really am so sorry. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Brenda McDonald
Brenda McDonald
Friend
November 27, 2020
So sorry Margaret to hear about your sister. My condolences to your entire family
Margaret Rosadini
Acquaintance
November 27, 2020
Such a bright, shining star of a woman. My prayers are with you all at this time.
Margaret Sondey
Acquaintance
November 27, 2020
Such a heartbreak to have to say goodbye to Maryanne. So young. So kind. So strong. We were girls together, Mer, Amy, Nancy and I, and together and separately, we found our ways from Wallingford into adulthood, each, to one degree or another, touchstones for the other. I send my condolences to her family and friends. Mer will always live in my heart.
Rosemary Kuropat
Friend
November 26, 2020
My love to all of the family. It is so difficult for me not to be physically present with you all during this sad time. Big hugs. Maryann was so loving and kind and I always enjoyed our visits as children and then as we all grew into adults and got to know each other even more.
Miriam Jacobs
Family
November 26, 2020
Ken, my thoughts and prayers are you and the boys right now. May the God of grace and mercy hold you all close until the holes in your hearts heal. Love, Molly
Molly Wilkinson
Family
November 26, 2020
Marianne was like a breath of fresh air, since the day I met her in fourth grade at Moses Y Beach school in Wallingford. Marianne and I became best friends and used to walk to Eves music shop daily, after stopping at new York bakery to get a fresh hard roll out of the oven. Her family was wonderful and always so supportive. She was a blessing to everyone she met. I am so lucky to have had her in my life! God bless you and thank you for the wonderful memories, u will be missed!
Regina Mappa
Friend
November 26, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Rita Maio
Family
November 26, 2020
Our hearts are heavy today for you, Ken, Justin, Christian, Henry, Ann, Mike and all of Maryann’s beautiful family. Maryann was a great friend and neighbor to us, and we loved every encounter with her over so many years. We have great memories of her working with us and Barb Souza at DMI. We will remember her as an intelligent, accomplished, witty, kind, and elegant friend who poured her love into her family, especially her boys. Farewell, dear friend. -Rita and Dave Owens
Rita and Dave Owens
Friend
November 26, 2020
The cassellonfamily is like a second family. To all of us.
Jacqueline Newcombe
Family
November 26, 2020
Dear Ken and family, there are no words to say how very sorry I was to hear about Maryann. What a beautiful lady even during her illness. What a family you all were to help her through this. You are amazing and I will never forget your love and kindness through this journey. I am honored to have known her and all of you. Hold close your memories. I will never forget her she touched my heart. Love Deb Markiewicz
Debbie Markiewicz
Friend
November 26, 2020
My Family and I are sending our love and prayers to you all during this time of loss and mourning. Maryann was truly a kind, smart, and accepting soul. She was always so warm and accepting. I would often look up to her and her life travels and admire her and her spirit. What a wonderful life she lead. I hope many others follow in her values and passions and add the value to the world that Maryann did. May you all find peace in the life she lead. Wish we could be there to show our love and support in person but we are with you in Spirit.
Christa Nadeau
Family
November 25, 2020
My thoughts and condolences go out especially to my Aunt Ann, Uncle Mike, my cousins, Ken and the Abbott family. Being the youngest of the cousins Maryann always made me feel special and a part of all our family get togethers and celebrations. I have so many fond memories of Thanksgiving and vacations together. That feeling only grew stronger into adulthood. Maryanne was so very kind, gentle, and thoughtful. My heart aches that we cannot be there in person during this time. May all who knew and loved her find comfort in the joy she brought into our lives. Sending all our love and prayers to you all.
Kurt Berger
Family
November 25, 2020
Our deepest condolences . We will always remember Maryann and Ken our neighbors in the early years. She was a sweetheart.
Chet and Ernie Mrazik
Friend
November 25, 2020
My deepest sympathies, So sad, May you find comfort in warm memories to comfort you hearts.
William Cusano
November 25, 2020
My condolences to the family of Maryann. My heart goes out to her mom and dad who were old neighbors and high school friends of mine. May the good Lord comfort you as you mourn the loss of your daughter.
Skip and Dorothy St. Arnold
Skip St. Arnold
Friend
