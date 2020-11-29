Maryann Cassello Abbott, beloved wife of Ken Abbott and devoted mother to Justin Michael, Christian Conrad, and Henry Wyatt, passed away on November 24, 2020, after a valiant struggle with frontotemporal dementia (FTD).
Maryann was born on Groundhog Day, February 2, 1958, at Bradley Memorial Hospital, the first child of Michael P. and Ann Berger Cassello, and first grandchild of Mike and Madeline Cassello and Edgar and Laura Berger. Being #1 was a distinction she carried with grace as the eldest of five children.
Nicknamed Mary, Mare the Fair, and Mer, and dubbed scrappy long ago, she was a member of the Lyman Hall High School class of 1976, attended Emmanuel College in Boston, and graduated from the University of Connecticut-Storrs. She received a graduate degree in Cultural Anthropology from the University of California, Irvine. While in California, juggling schoolwork and waitressing at the Sky Room of the landmark Breakers Hotel, she met the love of her life, Ken Abbott, a chef, who promised that as Abbott & Cassello, they were meant to be. Ken, a native of Lubbock, Texas, was happy to relocate to Connecticut and the two were married at Battell Chapel in New Haven on October 21, 1989. They made Wallingford their home base ever since.
Before the onset of her illness, Maryann spent 14 years as a Project Director at the Institute for Community Research in Hartford. Her community-based participatory research into substance abuse and HIV/AIDS risks and prevention methodology, particularly focused on women at high risk, contributed to several academic papers and informed public policy decisions. Her tenure at ICR also allowed for extensive conference travel to China, South Africa, London, and India. Family vacations were most often camping in Rhode Island and quick getaways to New York City. She was a lifelong Democrat and a proud member of Elks Lodge #1365. Her empathy and patience were boundless. An avid reader and gardener, her greatest satisfaction came from nurturing a family and entertaining at home.
In addition to Ken and their three sons, Maryann is also survived by her loving parents; her three sisters and their spouses (Amy Cassello and Anne Davison, Margaret and Brian Bennett, Janice and Brian Winkler); her brother Michael E. Cassello; Aunt Pat and Uncle Rod Berger of Winslow, Maine; many cousins and in-laws; nine nieces and nephews; and a loyal cadre of friends near and far.
Ken and the family would like to acknowledge Sonia Morgan for her wonderful care of Maryann these past few months.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Most Holy Trinity Church in Wallingford. To view the Mass via livestream, please visit her web-page at wallingfordfh.com
on Tuesday. Interment will follow in St. John Cemetery in Wallingford. An event celebrating Mare's life will take place once it is safe to gather. In lieu of flowers, the Abbotts ask that you make a donation to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration: AFTD, Planned Parenthood, or the charity of your choice
. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext., Wallingford.