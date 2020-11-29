My Family and I are sending our love and prayers to you all during this time of loss and mourning. Maryann was truly a kind, smart, and accepting soul. She was always so warm and accepting. I would often look up to her and her life travels and admire her and her spirit. What a wonderful life she lead. I hope many others follow in her values and passions and add the value to the world that Maryann did. May you all find peace in the life she lead. Wish we could be there to show our love and support in person but we are with you in Spirit.

Christa Nadeau

Family