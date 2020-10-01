1/1
MaryAnn T. Longobardi Ladd
8/16/1938 - 9/28/2020

MaryAnn T. (Longobardi) Ladd, 82, of South Windsor, formerly of Meriden, died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Millard. W. "Sonny" Ladd, Jr.

She was born in New Haven, August 16, 1938, a daughter of the late Carmine A. and Mary (Riccardi) Longobardi and was the longtime owner of T-Bowl Lanes in Wallingford. MaryAnn always loved cooking big meals for family and friends and around the holidays enjoyed baking cookies for everyone. She loved going on vacation out on the Cape. Maryann touched so many lives and will be greatly missed.

In addition to her husband Sonny, she is survived by her son, Robert Ladd, Sr. and his wife Kathy; her daughter, Dawn Healey and her husband Jay; her grandchildren, Robert Ladd, Jr., Christopher Ladd, Jayson Healey and Vanessa Healey; her brother, Neil Longobardi and his wife Rosemary; her sister, Marlene Landino and many nieces and nephews.

Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Saturday, October 3, from 2 pm to 5 pm. (COVID precautions will be followed and masks required.) Interment will be private.

The family would like to extend their thanks to Visiting Nurses Health Services of CT for the exceptional care they provided and suggest that gifts in MaryAnn's memory be sent to them at: VNHSC, 8 Keynote Dr., Vernon, CT 06066.

www.wallingfordfh.com



Published in The Record-Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
2032697777
