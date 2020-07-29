1/1
Mathew W. Florian
2/5/1960 - 7/22/2020
Mathew W. Florian, 60, of Southington, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. He was born on February 5, 1960 in Hartford to David and Honey (Meade) Florian and had been a longtime Southington resident. Mat was a man of will, discipline, hard-work, and the constant pursuit of humble service. After meeting his high school sweetheart, Michelle, 46 years ago, he became high school class president, a tri-sport athlete and captain, coach of the winningest team in midget football history, a Southington Hall of Fame inductee, and a savvy real-estate entrepreneur. Mat helped develop and contemporize large portions of Southington's commercial and residential real-estate landscape while serving as a trusted partner and supporter to early-stage entrepreneurs and business owners. He was a risk-taker who led a fearless life of passion, positivity, experience and generosity. From scuba-diving for lobsters to traveling to disadvantaged countries to help those in need, he loved his family deeply and served others selflessly. Mat had a profound influence on everyone he touched and lived every day for his family as a proud son, loving husband, father and grandfather. Mat was a blessing to all of those who knew him and his legacy, his kindness and lessons will remain forever in our hearts. In addition to his parents, Mat is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Michelle (Donadio) Florian and was the proud father to their 5 children, Mathew Wayne Florian of Southington, Alana Michelle Florian and her husband Glenn Jordi of Hamden, Mark Nicholas Florian, Nicholas William Florian and Anthony Michael Florian of Southington. He is also survived by his 5 cherished grandchildren, Tucker, Joshua, Reagan, Wesley and Ava; six siblings, Lani Florian and her husband Martyn Rouse, Lori Florian, David Florian, Andrew Florian and his wife Nancy, Heidi Florian and her wife Maureen Gervais and Rod Florian and many beloved nieces and nephews. Mat also leaves behind a large loving extended family. He was predeceased by his brother, Mark Florian. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mat's memory may be made to SoCCA, 93 Main St, PO Box 50, Southington, CT 06489 (https://www.southingtonarts.org/) or to Southington Youth Wrestling Club (SYWC), 823 Glacier Way, Southington, CT 06489 (https://www.southingtonwrestling.net/). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated privately. Plantsville Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.



Published in The Record-Journal on Jul. 29, 2020.
July 28, 2020
Grove of 100 Memorial Trees
Joseph Consolini
July 28, 2020
Michelle and family we are so sorry for your loss. Mat will be sorely missed in our community but his kindness and generosity will live on forever in our Hearts
Your Friends at SoCCA
Mary DeCroce
July 28, 2020
Dear Michelle ~

We were very sad to learn of Mat’s passing. Our sincere condolences to all of you. Will be praying for you during this very difficult time.

Barbara Shanly & Jim Swain
