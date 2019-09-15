The Record-Journal Obituaries
Services
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Trinity PNCC
Matilda Kleszcz


1925 - 2019
Matilda Kleszcz Obituary
Matilda "Tilly" (Pacia) Kleszcz, 94, of Plantsville, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Leo Kleszcz.

Born March 3, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Stanislaw and Katarzyna Pacia. She was also predeceased by a son Leo "Butchie" Kleszcz, Jr.

She leaves behind her beloved cats Spook, Petie, and Callie, her little red car and several nieces, nephews and cousins. In that order. Tillys favorite pass times were going to tag sales, reading, working around her yard, eating at Kizle's and being involved in her church Holy Trinity PNCC. She especially enjoyed harassing her friend Father Joe.

Calling hours will be held Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, from 9-10 a.m., at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington. A mass will be held at the Holy Trinity PNCC at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be at Holy Trinity Polish Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to the Holy Trinity Church PNCC, 200 Summer St. Plantsville, CT 06479.

For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019
