Matthew C. Scott

Matthew C. Scott Obituary
On May 24th our beautiful Matthew passed away.

Matthew was loved by so many people. He was kind and thoughtful and always listened to anyone who needed his help. He will be missed by his parents, his brother and sisters, his grandmother, his aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces and many loving friends.

We are thankful for all the kind words and pictures people have shared.

A memorial service to celebrate Matthew will be announced later in June.
Published in The Record-Journal from June 4 to June 5, 2019
