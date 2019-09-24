|
|
Matthew Dean Abati, 22, of Wallingford, CT, died Sunday, September 22, 2019. He was the beloved son of Steve and Heather (Florio) Abati. Matt was born in New Haven on July 26, 1997. He attended Notre Dame High School, and graduated from Lyman Hall High School. Despite his health issues Matt received his Bachelors in Exercise Sciences from Sacred Heart University on schedule. Matt was a personal trainer at ASD Fitness Center in Orange, CT, working with clients with physical and developmental disabilities. This was a passion of Matt's. His dream was to open a facility where a healthy lifestyle could be achieved by all regardless of their physical, emotional, or developmental handicap. Matt was a man who would disregard his own physical pain to make sure he gave his all to his disabled client. Matt was a fanatic football fan as well as an incredible player. He loved The University of Notre Dame Football and went to a number of games, including the 2012 National Championship game vs Alabama. Matt was survived by his loving brother Ben and his adoring sister Hailey. Matt was predeceased by a sister Ali. Matt was also predeceased by his paternal grandparents Alfred and Rosemary Abati and survived by his maternal grandparents Robert and Elaine Florio and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Matt's life was short but incredibly impactful to all who met him. His thoughts and his focus were always toward others and how he could make the world a better place. But Matt was not one to talk about that goal, Matt put it into action. Whether it was giving cash to the homeless in Philly or his career choice, Matt was determined to leave his mark on the world, one person at a time.
The visiting hours will be Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. in the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Family and friends are invited to go directly to Church of the Resurrection, 57 Pond Hill Road, Wallingford on Thursday morning at 10:00 to attend a Mass of Christian Burial and are also invited to attend the committal service immediately following in Beaverdale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Matthew Abati Scholarship Fund at ASD Fitness Center 307 Racebook Road, Orange, CT 06477.
Published in The Record-Journal from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019