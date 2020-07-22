Matthew G. Galligan of Wallingford died Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Masonicare Healthcare Center. He was 96 years old. He was the husband of the late Anne E. (Reynolds) Galligan who died October 23, 2014.
Born in New Haven on September 1, 1923, the son of Matthew and Mary (Gordon) Galligan, he was a graduate of Hamden High School, Class of 1941. Mr. Galligan began his college career at Fordham University in 1941 and was called into Army service in May of 1943. He completed basic training at Ft. Eustis, Virginia and served his country as a member of the Civic Affairs Division in France and Germany until his discharge at the end of World War II. Mr. Galligan returned to Fordham University, graduating in June 1947. While he was a student at Fordham, he met his wife, who was the sister of his college roommate.
Mr. Galligan graduated from Georgetown Law School in January of 1950, began working for the Edward L. Reynolds law firm and was again called to military service in the Korean War from March 1951 to July 1952. Upon discharge, he started his own law firm and practiced law in Wallingford for over 40 years, serving as Town Attorney for twelve years and as Sewer Authority Attorney for three years.
A longtime resident of Long Hill Road, Mr. Galligan, a devout Catholic and his wife were founding members of the Church of the Resurrection. He was also a long time and active member of the Rotary Club and the Farms Country Club and a member of the Wallingford Elks Lodge #1365.
Mr. Galligan is survived by his six children, Kathleen A. Ofstie and her husband Richard B. Ofstie of Bridgeport, Matthew E. Galligan and his wife Susan S. Galligan of Manhattan, N.Y. and Scituate, MA, Mary Ellen Galligan of Wallingford, David M. Galligan of Branford, Elizabeth G. Curtis and her husband, Jude A. Curtis of Swampscott, MA and Patricia G. Duffy and her husband, John R. Duffy of Bronxville, N.Y. He is the grandfather of ten including Anne E. Ofstie, Matthew W. Ofstie, Matthew E. (Teddy) Galligan, Jr., Philip E. Galligan, Catherine A. Curtis, Mary Elizabeth Curtis, Margaret G. Curtis, John P. Duffy, Brendan R. Duffy and Patrick J. Duffy.
Donations in Mr. Galligan's memory may be made to The Church of the Resurrection, 115 Pond Hill Road, Wallingford, CT 06492 or to Ashlar Village, where Matthew was so well cared for in his final days; The Masonicare Annual Appeal, ? The Masonic Charity Foundation of Connecticut, P.O. Box 70, Wallingford, CT 06492.
At his request, there will be no calling hours. Funeral services and burial will be private. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main Street, Meriden, CT 06450. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com
.