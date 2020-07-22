Matt and Anne were a special couple and wonderful neighbors. I still have many special memories of babysitting and then watching their strong and capable children move into adulthood and promising futures, some quiet, some bolder, some saucy and sassy, all special. Each was, and is, a good person, and the world has been, and is, enriched by each of them, offspring of this couple's plans and hard work and modeling of good living.

My father loved doing his effort at verse and pictures to welcome them,"The House that Matt and Anne Built," but didn't live to see all that flowed from that union and that home. Be well, all.

Michael Edward Patrick Gannon

Neighbor