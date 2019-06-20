Matthew James Doyle, 89, of King's Lake located in Debary, FL, was welcomed into the Lord's arms on June 1st 2019. Matthew was born in Meriden, CT, on October 19th, 1929, to James Doyle, Sr., and Gertrude Powers. Matthew is predeceased by his wife Beverly and his daughter Evelyn.



He was honorably discharged from the United States Army 11th Airborne Division, a letter carrier for the Meriden Post Office, part-time carpenter for Kel-Mat Real Estate and licensed real estate agent at Maier Real Estate. He was an avid reader of James Patterson mystery books, loved his word finds, and most importantly his dog Sandy and 2 cats. Matthew and Beverly were married for 66 precious years.



He is survived by his children, Son Ken Hess (Doyle) of Deland, FL, daughter Debra Morse and her husband Steve of Meriden, CT, son David Doyle and his wife Sharon of DeBary, FL, son Dennis Doyle of Deland, FL and his wife Joyce of Deep River CT, son Matthew Doyle, Jr., and his wife Kathee of Meriden, CT, and 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Matthew will be deeply missed by his family and friends.



The funeral services will be held privately.