Matthew "Matty" Ross, 73, was called to eternal rest on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 after an arduous battle with cancer.
Born on January 4, 1947 to Sally Miller, Matthew was a lifelong Meriden resident who graduated from Maloney High School and was a detective on the Meriden Police Department for twenty-five years. Matthew's history of service to his city, his state, and his country was tireless. He served his city as an officer of the law, his state as a Marshall, and his country as a Marine in the Vietnam War. In fact, Matt had to be forced to stop working when his doctors insisted he resign his post as State Marshall due to his failing health. Had they not, he would have worked until the day he died.
Matthew is survived by his loving wife, Jo-Anne Ross, whose eyes were the last he saw when he departed this world for the next. Her care for him during his illness was a testament to her love for him and emblematic of her internal strength and fortitude. Besides his wife, Matthew is survived by his daughter, Heather Grace Dachnowicz, his son-in-law, Peter Dachnowicz, and his grandson, Callum Ross Wills. He was sadly predeceased by his only son, Matthew J. Ross, who passed away nearly three years ago. Helen and Jules Awdziewicz, his aunt and uncle, will miss their nephew -- whom they cherished and treated like a son. He also leaves his mother-in-law, Helena Hamel and his sister-in-law, Theresa Tartaglia. Matthew's many friends were more like family and include his "brothers," Richard Dickson, with whom he served on the MPD, and Anthony Tomassetti, who was his "partner in crime" for fifty years. Despite his curmudgeonly exterior, Matty was a softy at heart who cared deeply about his family and friends. He was quietly generous and was known to be a silent benefactor to the underserved in his community.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate his life at a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, November 24th at 12:30 P.M. at Our Lady Queen of Angels, St. Joseph Campus, 22 Goodwill Avenue, Meriden. Burial will be immediately after the service at the State Veterans Cemetery at 317 Bow Lane, Middletown. (Please use side door as church has closed the front door.) Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Stempien Funeral Home, 450 Broad Street, Meriden. To send an online expression of sympathy please visit www.stempienfuneralhome.com
As alcoholism and addiction have impacted the family tremendously, they humbly request that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Mountainside Treatment Center, the institution that saved their daughter's life, and could help other families save their loved ones from this dreaded disease. Mountainside Scholarship P.O. Box 717 Canaan, CT 06018. 860.824.1397 https://mountainside.com/about-us/scholarship-fund
