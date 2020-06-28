Matthew T. Bonk
1958 - 2020
Matthew Thomas Bonk Sr, 62, of Meriden, passed away at home on June 22, 2020. He was born in New Britain on April 21, 1958 a son of the late Stanley and Mary (Lee) Bonk. Matthew is survived by his wife Kimberly (LaComb) Bonk, his daughters Danielle and Laura Bonk of Meriden, his son Matthew Bonk Jr of Southington, his eight grandchildren, and brothers; Stanley and Thomas Bonk. He was predeceased by his brother Patrick Bonk.

Services are being privately held under the direction of Beecher & Bennett-Flatow Funeral Home, Meriden. www.beecherandbennet.com



Published in The Record-Journal from Jun. 28 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
