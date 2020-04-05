|
Maureen Bilger, 81, passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. She was the wife of the late Warren Henry Bilger. Together they had five children, Jeffrey Bilger and his wife Trudy of East Falmouth, MA, Suzanne Juarez of Tulare, CA, Joanne Bilger of Durham, CT, Peter Bilger and his wife Heather of Newington, CT and Dianne Gardinier and her late husband Timothy of Meriden. There are seven grandchildren, Jessica, Matthew, Sarah, Graham, Daniel, Andrew and Nicholas, and three great-grandchildren, Elvis, Sarah and Dominic. Maureen was the daughter of the late John F. and Dolorita Mulligan. She has one brother, John and his wife Mary Ellen Mulligan of Old Saybrook, CT and a cousin, Hugh Mulligan and his wife Billie of San Antonio, TX. She also has many second cousins in New Jersey. Maureen was involved in her children's activities at Thomas Hooker PTA. She was a Brownies and Girl Scout Leader. Maureen was involved in the Catholic Mother's Circle-Morningstar, the President of the Meriden Junior Women's Club, President of the Meriden Kiwanis Club, involved in the Intermediate Club, Memorial Hospital, Board of Directors at Midstate Medical Center and was elected to the Meriden Hall of Fame in 2018. She attended New Britain Teachers College, New Haven Teachers College and Middlesex Community College. Her work included Meriden Schools and Meriden Girls Inc. where she retired in 2000 and went to volunteer for a year in Montana. She returned to Meriden and worked part-time at the Midstate Gift Shop for the next 10 years. Services will be announced at a later date and the burial will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, CT 06450. Please no flowers. Donations may be made to Girls Inc., 130 Lincoln St, Meriden, CT 06451. To everyone who helped her as her illness progressed, the family wishes to thank you all for rides, cards, visits, and for the doctors and nurses and staff at Midstate and the Mexican Train players which made her life full to the end. Thank you. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020