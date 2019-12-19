The Record-Journal Obituaries
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-7777
Maureen E. Cwirka

Maureen E. Cwirka Obituary
Maureen Mocadlo Cwirka, 88, of Meriden, beloved wife of the late Joseph F. Cwirka, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019.

She was born in Meriden on July 12, 1931, the daughter of the late Edward and Caroline (Waskowicz) Mocadlo.

She worked as an assembler for Napier Jewelry for many years until retiring. She loved to go out to dine, enjoyed visiting the shoreline, and loved shopping.

Maureen's family would like to thank the staff at the Village at Kensington Place for the care and compassion they gave to Maureen and her family during her stay there.

She is survived by her three daughters, Lynn Clow and her companion, Mark Signorelli, of Cromwell, Karen Cwirka and her companion, Louis Bonacci, of Portland, and Susan Beckwith and her husband, Dean, of Killingworth; her two sons, Brian Cwirka and his wife, Sharon, and Mark Cwirka, all of Meriden; her four grandchildren, Kevin and Michael Cwirka, and Tyler and Ryan Beckwith; her brother and sister-in-law, Edward and Marie Mocadlo of Wallingford; her in-laws, Mary and Bob Chenkus of Wallingford; and many nieces and nephews.

Maureen's family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 10 am until 12 pm in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Wallingford. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home Friday at 12 pm. Interment will be private in the State Veterans' Cemetery in Middletown. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be sent to the . For online condolences visit www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
