Maureen M. Dobratz
1931 - 2020
Maureen McGrath Dobratz, 88, wife of the late Raymond Dobratz, Sr., passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at CT Baptist Home in Meriden.

Born in Meriden on November 3, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Gerald and Marie (Quinn) McGrath. Maureen was a lifelong Meriden resident and attended St. Joseph's School and Meriden High School, class of 1949. Following the death of her husband in 1968, she worked in the cafeteria of Maloney High School and later in the classified department of the Record Journal where she retired after 23 years as Classified Advertising Supervisor. Maureen, better known as "Nana", was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved traveling, reading, crocheting, and Frank Sinatra. Although she suffered many losses in her life, she always remained upbeat, with her first priority always caring for others.

She is survived by her loving daughter, Marie Dobratz Heck and daughter-in-law, Paula Dobratz, her cherished grandchildren, Erik Dobratz, Christine Kronenberger, Michael Heck, David Dobratz, and Matthew Dobratz, as well as her twelve great­grandchildren. She is also survived by her devoted and loving brother, Jack McGrath and his wife Janet, her sister-in-law, Connie McGrath, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Besides her husband Ray, she was predeceased by her son, Raymond Dobratz, Jr., son-in-law, Gary Heck, grandsons, Peter Dobratz and Steven Heck, sister, Patricia Ryan, and brother, Gerald McGrath II.

The family would like to sincerely thank the nurses and staff of CT Baptist Home for their love and compassionate care of "Nana".

Friends and relatives are invited to calling hours on Friday, October 23, 2020, from 9 to 11am at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, CT 06450. A graveside service will follow at 11:30 at Walnut Grove Cemetery. Due to the current pandemic, masks and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to CT Baptist Home, 292 Thorpe Ave., Meriden, CT 06450. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.



Published in The Record-Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Calling hours
09:00 - 11:00 AM
John J. Ferry & Son
OCT
23
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Walnut Grove Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
John J. Ferry & Son
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
1 entry
October 20, 2020
Marie, and entire Dobratz and McGrath families:

Not many people I can say I laughed with, and enjoyed time with, more than Aunt Maureen. My longest memories all have moments are loving, caring and laughter........no matter what the occasion. Attracted the attention of all, though she never sought it; just a natural occurrence. Never a time went by she would not ask how everyone in the family was doing, with complete genuineness and sincere interest. She will be dearly missed.

Aunt Maureen and I had a 45+ year "inside joke" centered around home-made rolls. Never a time went by that I did not find a way to bring it up - always to hysterical laughter by both of us. This picture is one of those moments, at her grandson's wedding. Looking beautiful as always........

With love & prayers,

Terence, Kyle & Sean McGrath
Terence J. McGrath
Family
