Marie, and entire Dobratz and McGrath families:



Not many people I can say I laughed with, and enjoyed time with, more than Aunt Maureen. My longest memories all have moments are loving, caring and laughter........no matter what the occasion. Attracted the attention of all, though she never sought it; just a natural occurrence. Never a time went by she would not ask how everyone in the family was doing, with complete genuineness and sincere interest. She will be dearly missed.



Aunt Maureen and I had a 45+ year "inside joke" centered around home-made rolls. Never a time went by that I did not find a way to bring it up - always to hysterical laughter by both of us. This picture is one of those moments, at her grandson's wedding. Looking beautiful as always........



With love & prayers,



Terence, Kyle & Sean McGrath

Terence J. McGrath

Family