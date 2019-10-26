|
Maurice "Moe" Cote
"Loving husband, father & grandfather"
Maurice Cote, 74, of Waterbury, passed away peacefully on October 24, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was the beloved husband of Catherine (Orosz) Cote.
Maurice was born on August 8, 1945 in Manchester, NH, a son of the late Robert and Mabel (Fortier) Cote. He was a graduate of Kaynor Technical School. Moe worked as an Eyelet and Tool Maker for Risdon Manufacturing in Naugatuck, Osram Sylvania and FMP until his retirement in 2004. He was a member of the Waterbury Elks BPOE #265 and the Bristol Fish & Game.
Besides his wife of 15 years, Moe leaves one son, Anthony Grieco (Nissi Duran) and their daughter Genise Grieco, two daughters, Noelle Grieco (Jason Tacinelli) and their children Travis and Layla Tacinelli and Kimberly Grieco (Redon Tasho), several cousins, many nieces, nephews, brother in laws and sister in laws. He was predeceased by one brother, Norman Cote.
Arrangements: Maurice's calling hours will be held on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Chase Parkway Memorial/Albini Family Funeral Home, 430 Chase Parkway, Waterbury, CT. A prayer service will follow at 5:00 p.m. Burial will be at the convenience of his family.
Published in The Record-Journal on Oct. 26, 2019