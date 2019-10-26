The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chase Parkway Memorial - Waterbury
430 Chase Parkway
Waterbury, CT 06708
203-574-1313
For more information about
Maurice Cote
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Chase Parkway Memorial - Waterbury
430 Chase Parkway
Waterbury, CT 06708
View Map
Prayer Service
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
5:00 PM
Chase Parkway Memorial - Waterbury
430 Chase Parkway
Waterbury, CT 06708
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maurice Cote
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maurice Cote


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maurice Cote Obituary
Maurice "Moe" Cote

"Loving husband, father & grandfather"

Maurice Cote, 74, of Waterbury, passed away peacefully on October 24, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was the beloved husband of Catherine (Orosz) Cote.

Maurice was born on August 8, 1945 in Manchester, NH, a son of the late Robert and Mabel (Fortier) Cote. He was a graduate of Kaynor Technical School. Moe worked as an Eyelet and Tool Maker for Risdon Manufacturing in Naugatuck, Osram Sylvania and FMP until his retirement in 2004. He was a member of the Waterbury Elks BPOE #265 and the Bristol Fish & Game.

Besides his wife of 15 years, Moe leaves one son, Anthony Grieco (Nissi Duran) and their daughter Genise Grieco, two daughters, Noelle Grieco (Jason Tacinelli) and their children Travis and Layla Tacinelli and Kimberly Grieco (Redon Tasho), several cousins, many nieces, nephews, brother in laws and sister in laws. He was predeceased by one brother, Norman Cote.

Arrangements: Maurice's calling hours will be held on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Chase Parkway Memorial/Albini Family Funeral Home, 430 Chase Parkway, Waterbury, CT. A prayer service will follow at 5:00 p.m. Burial will be at the convenience of his family.

For more info or to send e-condolences visit: www.chaseparkwaymemorial.com
Published in The Record-Journal on Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maurice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now