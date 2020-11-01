Maynard J. Parker, 83, of Yalesville, loving husband of Patricia (Clark) Parker, passed away peacefully October 30, 2020 at Cheshire Regional Rehabilitation Center in Cheshire.
He was born in Keen, NH on August 4, 1937, a son of the late L. Arden and Gertrude (Frail) Parker.
Maynard served in the United State Airforce and was stationed in Germany. He worked as a Shipping Supervisor in the Medical Industry until retiring. An avid sportsman, he was very involved with the Wallingford Little League where he was a former president and announcer. He loved traveling with his wife.
Maynard's family would like to thank the staff at Cheshire Regional Rehabilitation Center for the care and compassion they gave Maynard during his stay there.
In addition to his wife, Patricia, he is survived by his step-son, Kevin Trageser and his wife, Wendy, of Middletown; his sister, Margie Kowalski; his granddaughter, Jessie Trageser; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sisters, Gertrude Sutherland and Mary Yatzook.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at 10 am on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at St. John Cemetery in Wallingford. (Social distancing and Covid-19 precautions need are required at the cemetery) For online condolences please visit www.wallingfordfh.com
