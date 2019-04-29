|
|
Melton Rease Jr. passed away Friday evening at Silver Springs Nursing Center after a lengthy illness. He was the son of the late Melton Rease Sr. and Louise Rease. He was predeceased by his brother, Tyrone Rease; and brother-in-law, Roger Smith Sr.
He is survived by his sister, Theola Smith, of Meriden; and his brother, Isaac Rease of Bristol. Other family members left behind are three aunts, Patricia Lighty, of New Britain, Naomi James, of Chicago, and Ruth Peels and his uncle, Jesse Peels Sr., both of Meriden; along with several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
All services are private. Arrangements are under the direction of the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, CT 06450. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019