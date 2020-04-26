|
Meredith G. Hazlett, 59, wife of James C. Hazlett, died on Monday, April 20, 2020 after a brief illness. Born in Mt. Vernon, New York on June 29, 1960, she was the daughter of the late Donald Bruce Elwell and Carol Kissman Elwell. She was a longtime Meriden resident and graduated from Bradford College. Mrs. Hazlett was employed by Noah's Ark Children's Center. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Meriden.
Meredith took pride in being a devoted wife and a loving mother to Carol and a daughter in law to Alice Hazlett. As an animal lover who appreciated nature, she was always excited to see her first robin appear each spring. She had a passion for music, particularly the piano and involvement in her church choir. Her faith stood strong.
Her talent of art expanded from latch hook, to painting, and more. As an avid reader and writer, she leaves behind precious poems and stories that will be forever cherished. In recent years she deepened her creativity through classes at the Meriden Senior Center. She lived life with such gratitude and saw beauty, even on the hardest of days. Meredith shared her talents with the youth of the church. She loved her family dearly, she was loved in return, and will be forever missed.
Besides her husband James, Meredith is survived by her daughter Carol Alice Hazlett and daughter-in-law Lesley DeBacco; her stepmother Kathy Elwell and mother-in-law Alice Hazlett; her sisters, Jennifer Elwell, Chelsea Elwell, and stepsister, Melanie Petry; and her stepbrother, John D. Petry. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. She was predeceased by her brother Bruce Elwell and infant sister Stephanie Elwell
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St, Meriden, CT 06450. Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the , 300 Whitney Ave, Suite 121, Hamden, CT 06518. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Apr. 26, 2020