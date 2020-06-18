Mary (Hampp) Shatas passed away on June 11, 2020. Mary was born on July 22, 1944, in Meriden, to the late Justine M. Horrigan Hampp and the late William H. Hampp.She is survived by her husband John L Shatas, sons John M (Rose), Rick (Jen), Doug (Sharon) and Lance (Jennifer); and grandchildren Samantha, Rachel, Lilly, Tessa, Zoe and Carter Shatas.She also leaves behind her siblings Justine Frazier (Clyde), Tom Hampp (Peggy) and Mandy Hampp (Rob); and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by siblings William Hampp and Rosemary DeFilippo; and in-laws Eddie, Vinnie, Joann, and nephew Tim Shatas.A private interment will be in Meriden.