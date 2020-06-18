Meredith Rose "Mary" (Hampp) Shatas
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Meredith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary (Hampp) Shatas passed away on June 11, 2020. Mary was born on July 22, 1944, in Meriden, to the late Justine M. Horrigan Hampp and the late William H. Hampp.

She is survived by her husband John L Shatas, sons John M (Rose), Rick (Jen), Doug (Sharon) and Lance (Jennifer); and grandchildren Samantha, Rachel, Lilly, Tessa, Zoe and Carter Shatas.

She also leaves behind her siblings Justine Frazier (Clyde), Tom Hampp (Peggy) and Mandy Hampp (Rob); and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by siblings William Hampp and Rosemary DeFilippo; and in-laws Eddie, Vinnie, Joann, and nephew Tim Shatas.

A private interment will be in Meriden.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved