Michael Anthony Lazzaro, 49, died peacefully May 5, 2020, Lakewood, New Jersey. He was born July 9, 1970 in Farmingdale, New Jersey to Rudolph G. and Dolores Rucker Lazzaro.He grew up in Wallingford, CT, where he attended E.C. Stevens Elementary and Dag Hammarskjold Middle School and spent his youth riding bikes, fishing and tromping in the woods with his friends (you know who you are) and held down a very large paper route for the Morning Record. He later moved to Point Pleasant, New Jersey, where he was employed with the Department of Public Works and was a cook for John and Elaine's. A talented finish carpenter and painter, he often worked in the trades. He was an avid archer, hunter and fisherman who also enjoyed art - creating beautiful pencil drawings and woodworks, loved to cook, and even learned how to cut hair and work as a barber. Michael also made his home in Lakewood and Beach Haven, NJ and is remembered fondly by so many whose lives he touched with his large heart, beautiful smile and love of a good story. He is deeply missed.He was predeceased by his parents, his brothers Nicholas J. Lazzaro, Sr. (Cynthia) and Eugenio R. Lazzaro (Lisa) and sister Mary Dean.He is survived by his uncle Gabriel Lazzaro, FL; brother David Tinney (Yvette), nephews Shane and Brent, NY; nephew David Dean, NY; sister Victoria Rojas (Anthony), niece Christy Lynne Bates (Joshua), nephew Joshua Rojas (Breana), VA; sister Andrea Lazzaro, nephew Richard Perea (Candace), niece Angelina Dube (Joseph), SC; nieces Nicole Izquierdo (James J), Jocelyn Heaney, NJ; brother John Lazzaro (Teri) nieces Olivia and Sophia Lazzaro, CA, Kalyn and Ana Wilson, KY; sister Constance Lazzaro, nieces Virginia Zontok (Joseph), Jessica Criscione (Richard), CT; sister Stephanie Christopher (Donald), NJ; nephew Nicholas J. Lazzaro, Jr., CA; niece Celine Lazzaro, OR; 22 great nieces and nephews and several cousins.Michael found fellowship in Christ through the ministries of Reverend Steve Brigham-Lakewood Outreach Ministry Church, Chaplain Donald Christopher-Racetrack Chaplaincy of America, Bethel Spanish Pentecostal Church-Pastor Alfonso Santos, Spirit of Truth World Vision Outreach-Pastor Kevin Nunn, and with his siblings and many believing friends. JOHN 5:24.A service in his memory will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at Town Square, Clifton Ave., Lakewood, NJ.