Michael D. Anziano, 80, (AKA Mickey) passed away on Wednesday, May 5th at New Britain General Hospital after a long health battle and then contracting COVID-19. He was a lifelong resident of Meriden.He was predeceased by his wife Martha (Pierce) Anziano & Sandra Anziano, his father & mother Joseph & Dorothy Anziano, his brother Joe and son Scott and his significant other Louise Gamble. He leaves behind his companion Grace DaVine, his brother Anthony (Angie) Anziano, his sons Dana Pierce & Michael Allen Anziano & his daughter Lisa Anziano. He is also survived by two nieces & nine nephews.There will be a private ceremony for family. Arrangements are under the direction of the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, CT 06450. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com