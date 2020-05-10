Michael D. Anziano, 80, (AKA Mickey) passed away on Wednesday, May 5th at New Britain General Hospital after a long health battle and then contracting COVID-19. He was a lifelong resident of Meriden.
He was predeceased by his wife Martha (Pierce) Anziano & Sandra Anziano, his father & mother Joseph & Dorothy Anziano, his brother Joe and son Scott and his significant other Louise Gamble. He leaves behind his companion Grace DaVine, his brother Anthony (Angie) Anziano, his sons Dana Pierce & Michael Allen Anziano & his daughter Lisa Anziano. He is also survived by two nieces & nine nephews.
There will be a private ceremony for family. Arrangements are under the direction of the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, CT 06450. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.
He was predeceased by his wife Martha (Pierce) Anziano & Sandra Anziano, his father & mother Joseph & Dorothy Anziano, his brother Joe and son Scott and his significant other Louise Gamble. He leaves behind his companion Grace DaVine, his brother Anthony (Angie) Anziano, his sons Dana Pierce & Michael Allen Anziano & his daughter Lisa Anziano. He is also survived by two nieces & nine nephews.
There will be a private ceremony for family. Arrangements are under the direction of the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, CT 06450. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal from May 10 to May 11, 2020.