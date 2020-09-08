Daddy, I love you so much. Thank you for teaching me so many great lessons and cool things. There are many wonderful memories I will hold dear to my heart. I will never forget your laugh and smile. Shelly and I definitely get our goofy sense of humor from you. You always wanted to help others and you will be remembered as a great man. Rest In Peace, I will always have a spot in my heart just for you❤

Danielle Hubbard

Daughter