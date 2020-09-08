Michael David Hubbard, of Meriden, a long-time mail carrier with the U.S. Postal Service in Wallingford, died Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in Wallingford. He was 57. Michael was the husband of Lori Fazzio Hubbard, formerly of Meriden and now of Camdenton, MO. He was born Aug. 21, 1963, the son of Thomas W. Hubbard and Bernadette R. "Bonnie" Hubbard of Meriden. He was a 1981 graduate of Maloney High School and attended the University of Connecticut. Before being stricken with a series of illnesses, Michael was an ardent bass fisherman. He continued to be a passionate supporter of two unlikely professional sports teams - the Miami Dolphins and the Pittsburgh Pirates. In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by two daughters, Danielle Hubbard of Titusville, FL, and Michelle Ferrell of Camdenton, MO; a granddaughter, Kaitlyn Ferrell of Camdenton, MO; two brothers, Thomas W. Hubbard Jr. of Meriden and Christopher A. Hubbard of Manchester; and several nieces and nephews. Services will be private. Donations in Michael's memory may be made to the charity of one's choice
