Michael David Hubbard
1963 - 2020
Michael David Hubbard, of Meriden, a long-time mail carrier with the U.S. Postal Service in Wallingford, died Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in Wallingford. He was 57. Michael was the husband of Lori Fazzio Hubbard, formerly of Meriden and now of Camdenton, MO. He was born Aug. 21, 1963, the son of Thomas W. Hubbard and Bernadette R. "Bonnie" Hubbard of Meriden. He was a 1981 graduate of Maloney High School and attended the University of Connecticut. Before being stricken with a series of illnesses, Michael was an ardent bass fisherman. He continued to be a passionate supporter of two unlikely professional sports teams - the Miami Dolphins and the Pittsburgh Pirates. In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by two daughters, Danielle Hubbard of Titusville, FL, and Michelle Ferrell of Camdenton, MO; a granddaughter, Kaitlyn Ferrell of Camdenton, MO; two brothers, Thomas W. Hubbard Jr. of Meriden and Christopher A. Hubbard of Manchester; and several nieces and nephews. Services will be private. Donations in Michael's memory may be made to the charity of one's choice. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext. in Wallingford. www.wallingfordfh.com



Published in The Record-Journal from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
2032697777
Memories & Condolences
September 7, 2020
Tom and family,
I'm so sorry for your loss. I will keep you and your family in my prayers.
God Bless,
Cynthia Stratton Szymaszek
Cynthia Szymaszek
Friend
September 7, 2020
Lori Hubbard
Spouse
September 7, 2020
Daddy, I love you so much. Thank you for teaching me so many great lessons and cool things. There are many wonderful memories I will hold dear to my heart. I will never forget your laugh and smile. Shelly and I definitely get our goofy sense of humor from you. You always wanted to help others and you will be remembered as a great man. Rest In Peace, I will always have a spot in my heart just for you❤
Danielle Hubbard
Daughter
September 7, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Sending love and prayers from Georgia
Ross McKibben
Family
September 7, 2020
Bonnie and Tom,

I am so sorry to hear about your loss. We are thinking of you all!

Much love.
Jay McKibben
Family
September 7, 2020
I have known Mike for a long time. We became good friends when he married my sister Lori and I found out he was a fellow Dolphin fan.
Mike had a good,kind and generous heart.
I know MIke will be with me in spirit rooting for our team.
I will miss him.
Linda
Linda Froling
Family
September 7, 2020
Tom and Bonnie We are so very sorry to hear of the loss of your son! Hugs and prayers to all of you!❤❤ Kevin and Randi Gaetano
Randi Gaetano
Acquaintance
September 7, 2020
I am very saddened to hear about Michael’s passing. I worked with him for many years at the post office. He even took over my route when I retired. He will be missed. My prayers to your family
Eileen
Coworker
