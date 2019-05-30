Michael E. Chubet, 67, longtime Southington resident, passed away at his home on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Michael was born on August 27, 1951 in Natick, MA, the oldest son of ten children to the late Edward and Florence (Billingham) Chubet. Mike was a Southington High School graduate, Class of 1969. He earned his Bachelor's Degree in Business from Post University. Mike was a competitive golfer and won many club championships, including Southington Country Club, Pine Valley and Wallingford Country Club. He was most proud of the 4 father-son CT State championships that he won with his son, Wade. Mike loved spending time with his grandchildren and will be remembered for being animated, kind, generous and fun.



He is survived by three children, Wade Chubet and his wife Julie of Southington, Nathan Chubet of Southington and Eliza Rescildo and her husband Kevin of Terryville and 8 grandchildren, Max Chubet, Aubrey, Aiden, Anders and Zane Chubet and Mayla, Keegan and Kade Rescildo. He is also survived by his former wife, friend and the mother of his children, Lorraine Chubet, his sister-in-law, Barbara Aszklar and husband Edward, 8 siblings; Robert Chubet and his partner Rose Tomasetti; Anne Chubet-Mangiacopra and husband Anthony; Richard Chubet and wife Kathleen; James Chubet; Thomas Chubet; Joseph Chubet and wife Susan; Katherine Mason and husband Dr. Brian Mason and Christopher Chubet and wife Lucia, his brother-in-law, James Hennessey and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister Elizabeth Hennessey.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Michael's memory may be made to Southington High School Blue Knights Golf Team, checks payable to SHS Golf Team, c/o Lisa Zegzdryn, 70 Washington Dr., Southington, CT 06489



A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on MONDAY, June 3, 2019 at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville. Burial will follow in South End Cemetery, Southington. Calling hours will be held from 4 - 7 p.m. on FRIDAY, May 31, 2019 at the Plantsville Funeral Home. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com. Published in The Record-Journal from May 30 to May 31, 2019