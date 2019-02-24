Michael E. Cyganik, 55, of Wallingford, died Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 peacefully with his loving wife, Tammy Coitrone Cyganik by his side at Smilow Hospital.



Mike was born in Meriden on March 29, 1963, the son of the late Edward P. and Elaine (Docker) Cyganik and was a lifelong resident of Wallingford. He was a graduate of Lyman Hall High School, class of 1981. Mike was a Chief Lineman at Eversource Energy for the last 21 years, where he was presently employed. He had previously worked as Lineman for the Wallingford Electric Division for 11 years. Mike also was the proud self-employed owner of M & T Services LLC, where he provided a day and night dedicated and devoted service to his community. He was a member of the East Wallingford Volunteer Fire Department Company 8 for the last 38 years and was a member of the Wallingford Elks Lodge. Mike was also a parishioner of the Church of the Resurrection.



In addition to his wife, Tammy, and his beloved dog and best friend, Corona, he is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Cheryl J. and Dean Perry, of Bethany; his mother-in-law, Gloria (Mrs. Robert) Coitrone; and many nieces, nephews, extended family, and dear friends. He was predeceased by his sister, Lynn Davis.



His family will receive relatives and friends in Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., on Friday, March 1, from 4 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 2 at 10 a.m. directly at Church of the Resurrection, 115 Pond Hill Road. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery in Wallingford. It is the suggestion of Mike's family that gifts in his memory may be sent to the East Wallingford Volunteer Fire Department, 2 Kondracki Lanr, Wallingford, CT 06492.



