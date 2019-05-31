Michael E. Wall, 56, of Wallingford, died peacefully in his sleep, Wednesday, May 29, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Megan (McCloskey) Wall.



He was born in Meriden, April 4, 1963, a son of the late Thomas J. and Helen V. (Sheehy) Wall. Mike was raised on the family farm, Wall's Farm - Erin Isle Farm where he continued to work and was presently a co-owner. He graduated from Lyman Hall H.S. class of 1981 and went to work at Tilcon where he was a train engineer. He also was the proprietor of Wall's Lawn Service and a member of the Wallingford Elk's Lodge #1365, the P.B.A. of Meriden and the V.F.W. Post #591 Auxiliary. Michael had a love for all animals, especially his dogs, Ruari and Lily.



In addition to his wife Megan, he is survived by his sister, Kathryn J. Wall of Wallingford; his three brothers, Thomas M. Wall Jr. and his wife Joan of Wallingford, Terrance J. Wall and his wife Kimberly of Durham, and Timothy S. Wall of Wallingford. He was predeceased by his brother, Patrick M. Wall. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Patricia McCloskey of Hamden; his sisters-in-law, Lind Remmele, Kathleen Pressman, Nora Nuclo, Sheila McCloskey and Maurna Aquila; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Mike's family would like to thank Dr. Lisa Sanders of Yale New Haven Hospital for the excellent care she provided to Michael.



His family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street, Ext., Wallingford, Monday, June 3, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 11 am directly at the Church of the Resurrection, 115 Pond Hill Rd. Interment will be private in St. John Cemetery in Wallingford. In lieu of flowers gifts in his memory may be sent to Saving Paws, P.O. Box 1740, Meriden CT 06450.



www.wallingfordfh.com Published in The Record-Journal on May 31, 2019