Michael H. Benard

Michael H. Benard, 66, formerly of Wallingford, passed away on May 17, 2019.

Husband of Suzanne Benard, son of the late Helen S. (Gleason) and Erwin J. Benard, brother of Joseph (Pam), Colin (Sharon) and Erwin Benard and Rose Benard Kirk (Tim) and Sandra Thibodeau, father of Shawn Benard, Michelle (Melanie) Pabon, Dawn Walker and stepson Stephen Hornlein, several grandchildren and great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Predeceased by two sons Michael Jr., and Richard.

Friends and family are invited to St. Johns Cemetery, 400 Christian St., Wallingford on May 29, 2019, at 11 a.m.
