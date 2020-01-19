|
|
Michael I. Plourde, 73, of Wallingford, loving husband of 48 years to Peggy (Lynch) Plourde, passed away January 17, 2020 at MidState Medical Center in Meriden.
Michael was born in Waterbury on January 1, 1947, a son to the late Albert and Rita (McKee) Plourde.
He worked in construction for many years and then for Ametek until retiring. He was an avid New York Yankees fan, loved scratch tickets, made the best fried dough pizza, and especially loved spending time with his sons and grandchildren traveling all over the country watching them play sports and watching them act in their plays. He was an animal lover to the core, especially his trusty companion KC.
In addition to his wife, Peggy, he is survived by his sons; Todd Plourde and his wife Laurie, and Tim Plourde and his wife, Casi; his grandchildren, Landon Plourde, Lukas Plourde, Bryce Michael Plourde, Kassidy Loychik and her husband, Michael, Rylee Plourde, Aubrey Plourde, and Kyra Plourde; his sisters, Darlene Galko and her husband, David and Muriel Fogg. He was predeceased by his sister, Pat Flanagan and his brother, Albert Plourde Jr.
Michael's family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 9:00 am until 10:30 when the funeral cortege will proceed to the Church of the Resurrection where a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am. Interment in St. John Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory can be made to the Ulbrich Boys and Girls Club, 72 Grand Street, Wallingford, CT 06492 For online condolences or directions visit www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020