Michael Ian Reilly
2/19/2000 - 10/25/2020
Michael Ian Reilly, 20, of Wallingford, died unexpectedly, Sunday, October 25, 2020, due to injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. He was born in Meriden, February 19, 2000, son of Ian Reilly and Nancy (Pannone) Reilly of Wallingford. He graduated from Lyman Hall H.S., a member of the class of 2019. He was currently working for Under Armour in Clinton, CT, where he thoroughly enjoyed his job. His co-workers meant so much to Michael and were like his second family. Michael was a basketball player for many years in the town of Wallingford as well as in the court of his home with his many friends especially Griffin and Nick. Michael at the early age of 2 was diagnosed with Crohn's disease and was a fighter and survivor of this disease for the last 18 years. Michael especially loved his time at Waters Edge in Westbrook, CT, walking to Salt Island during low tides, sitting on the deck listening to music. He was an avid gamer and made many friends from all over the world especially Luis from Texas. He was huge New England Patriots fan. In addition to his loving parents, he is survived by his brother, Joseph Reilly; sisters, Maria and Angela Reilly; maternal grandmother, Luisa Pannone; uncles, Christopher Reilly (Denise) who was his Godfather, Paul Pannone (Rose), Benny Pannone; cousins, Nicole and Patrick Reilly, Christina Perelli (Michael), Anthony Pannone (Kelly), Julia Pannone, Sophia Pannone, and Serena Pannone; and Godmother, Jennifer Puzziffero (Artie). He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Joseph and Penny Reilly; and his maternal grandfather, Antonio Pannone "Nonno". His family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, Nov. 2nd, from 4 to 7 pm in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 10 am directly at the Church of the Resurrection, 115 Pond Hill Road, Wallingford. Interment will follow at In Memoriam Cemetery in Wallingford. (COVID-19 Precautions will be followed and masks required at all places of service). For those unable to attend the mass in person, they may safely watch the funeral via a livestream available on his online obituary page at www.wallingfordfh.com In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to Connecticut Children's in memory of Michael Reilly. Gifts can be made by checks, payable to Connecticut Children's Medical Center Foundation, Inc. and may be given or mailed to the family at 95 Saw Mill Dr., Wallingford, CT 06492.



Published in The Record-Journal from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home - Wallingford
NOV
3
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Church of the Resurrection
Memories & Condolences
October 28, 2020
We are so very sorry for your loss. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Anne Jackson
October 28, 2020
My heart goes out to your family. Mike was always such a kind person to his fellow classmates and teachers. I feel very fortunate to have had him as my student at Lyman Hall.

With deepest sympathy,
Catherine Nuzzo
Catherine Nuzzo
Teacher
October 28, 2020
My heart breaks for your family during this difficult time. I am at a loss of words for the loss of your son. Please find some comfort in knowing that we are praying and thinking of your family.
louise cook
Acquaintance
October 28, 2020
So sorry to hear about your son's unexpected passing. Your family is in my thoughts and prayers ❤
Agnes Garlick
Acquaintance
October 28, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Rosalinda DeLucia
October 28, 2020
Dear Ian and Nancy, I hope this card finds you surrounded by strength and compassion. Please accept our warmest condolences. Mike was such a nice young man. We are deeply sorry for your loss. Please know we are with you.
QingQing Wang
Neighbor
October 28, 2020
No words can be consoling when a child is lost.
My thoughts and prayers to the entire Reilly family.
Denise Borrelli
October 28, 2020
Played basketball with him and he was such a nice kid. He treated everyone with respect and was a great teammate. May his soul rest in peace
October 28, 2020
Dear Ian, I am so very sorry to hear this news of your son's passing. My heart goes out to you and your family at this time.
Diane Canfield
Coworker
October 28, 2020
Deepest sympathy for your loss. Michael was a beautiful person with a beautiful smile. My thoughts and prayers for all. (Para LH)
Donna Pegg
Friend
October 27, 2020
One of the greatest human beings to ever walk the face of the Earth. I can’t tell you how happy I am that you entered my life. Thank you for being nothing short of amazing. I will never forget you! Rest In Paradise Mike ❤
Luis Carnero
Friend
October 27, 2020
Michael I don’t know what I’m going to do without you here. I love you more than anything. I will miss my son and best friend. I will miss our talks and sitting at our favorite place together on the beach. You were so much like tour mom. You were my eating partner. A piece of me is taken away. Life will not be the same without you in it. You were kind and loved everyone. Rest In Peace until we meet again.
Nancy Reilly
Mother
October 27, 2020
I am very sorry for your loss . He was a great young man . My thoughts and prayers to you all . Al Esposito ( former security guard at LH )
Alphonse Esposito
Friend
October 27, 2020
My Family, who were at time new to Ct, were embraced by the Reillys soon after we moved here. Great people. I will always remember the Weber League games with Michael in the stands with us a little boy. He grew to be a very nice respectful young man and we will hold our memories of him close to our Hearts. Rest In Peace Mike.
Patrick Carolan
Friend
October 27, 2020
Safely Home
May the Blessed Arms of Jesus meet you and embrace you home Michael.
Ellen Annunziata
Friend
October 27, 2020
Dear Ian, Joe, Maria, Angels and Dani, my heart breaks for you all.
Norm Dorval
Friend
