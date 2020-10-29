Michael Ian Reilly, 20, of Wallingford, died unexpectedly, Sunday, October 25, 2020, due to injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. He was born in Meriden, February 19, 2000, son of Ian Reilly and Nancy (Pannone) Reilly of Wallingford. He graduated from Lyman Hall H.S., a member of the class of 2019. He was currently working for Under Armour in Clinton, CT, where he thoroughly enjoyed his job. His co-workers meant so much to Michael and were like his second family. Michael was a basketball player for many years in the town of Wallingford as well as in the court of his home with his many friends especially Griffin and Nick. Michael at the early age of 2 was diagnosed with Crohn's disease and was a fighter and survivor of this disease for the last 18 years. Michael especially loved his time at Waters Edge in Westbrook, CT, walking to Salt Island during low tides, sitting on the deck listening to music. He was an avid gamer and made many friends from all over the world especially Luis from Texas. He was huge New England Patriots fan. In addition to his loving parents, he is survived by his brother, Joseph Reilly; sisters, Maria and Angela Reilly; maternal grandmother, Luisa Pannone; uncles, Christopher Reilly (Denise) who was his Godfather, Paul Pannone (Rose), Benny Pannone; cousins, Nicole and Patrick Reilly, Christina Perelli (Michael), Anthony Pannone (Kelly), Julia Pannone, Sophia Pannone, and Serena Pannone; and Godmother, Jennifer Puzziffero (Artie). He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Joseph and Penny Reilly; and his maternal grandfather, Antonio Pannone "Nonno". His family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, Nov. 2nd, from 4 to 7 pm in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 10 am directly at the Church of the Resurrection, 115 Pond Hill Road, Wallingford. Interment will follow at In Memoriam Cemetery in Wallingford. (COVID-19 Precautions will be followed and masks required at all places of service). For those unable to attend the mass in person, they may safely watch the funeral via a livestream available on his online obituary page at www.wallingfordfh.com
In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to Connecticut Children's in memory of Michael Reilly. Gifts can be made by checks, payable to Connecticut Children's Medical Center Foundation, Inc. and may be given or mailed to the family at 95 Saw Mill Dr., Wallingford, CT 06492.