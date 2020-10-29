Michael I don’t know what I’m going to do without you here. I love you more than anything. I will miss my son and best friend. I will miss our talks and sitting at our favorite place together on the beach. You were so much like tour mom. You were my eating partner. A piece of me is taken away. Life will not be the same without you in it. You were kind and loved everyone. Rest In Peace until we meet again.

Nancy Reilly

Mother