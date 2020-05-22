Michael J. Esposito, 94, a longtime resident of Sarasota, FL and Meriden, CT, died peacefully at his home on May 18, 2020. Born March 6, 1926, Michael grew up in the Greenpoint neighborhood of Brooklyn, NY, happily surrounded by his parents, grandparents and 8 brothers and sisters.He enlisted in the Navy in 1943, receiving his college degree in two years from the University of Rochester, thanks to the GI Bill. At age 19 he headed to Boston University School of Medicine where he made many life-long friends and met the love of his life, Pauline Chiavarini, who became his wife of 53 years. Married in August 1949, they eventually settled in Meriden, where they raised a family of 6 children, 5 boys and a girl. He was active in the Unison Club and Connecticut State Medical Society and was a Fellow of the American College of Radiology.Michael served in the Korean War aboard the hospital ship the U.SS. Consolation and eventually returned to work at the Boston Naval Hospital. He specialized in Radiology and completed residency at New York Hospital, Cornell Medical Center in New York City. Certified by the American Board of Radiology in 1955, he practiced with Radiology Associates and eventually served as Chief of Radiology at the Meriden-Wallingford Hospital, until he retired and moved to Sarasota.He will be remembered for his passion and excellence as a physician, strong commitment to family and his gentle spirit and kindness, which shined through until his last day. He is survived by children, Peter Esposito of Sarasota, FL; Michael Esposito of Austin, TX; Paul Esposito of Hilton Head, SC; and Dina Esposito of Arlington, VA; and six grandchildren.Michael will be laid to rest at Palms Memorial Park in Sarasota.