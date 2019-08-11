The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallingford Funeral Home - Wallingford
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
203-269-7777
For more information about
Michael O'Sullivan
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael O'Sullivan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael J. O'Sullivan Sr.


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael J. O'Sullivan Sr. Obituary
Michael J. O'Sullivan Sr., 91, of Wallingford, died Thursday, Aug.8, 2019, at Middlesex Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Ann O'Sullivan.

He was born in Ireland, Jan. 17, 1928, a son of the late John and Annie (Burns) O'Sullivan, and was employed by the railroad for 45 years until his retirement. Michael was a founding member and coach of the New Haven Gaelic Football and Hurling Club and an active parishioner of Our Lady of Fatima Church, where he served as an usher.

In addition to his wife, Ann, he is survived by his three sons and daughters-in-law, Shawn O'Sullivan and Kim Hartmann, Timothy and Beth Ann O'Sullivan, and Michael O'Sullivan Jr. and Deborah O'Sullivan; his grandchildren, Katharine, Jennifer, Calla, Morgan, Siobahn, Michael III, MacGuire and Malone; and his great-grandchildren, Ryder, Acerra, and Cohen.

Funeral services and interment in St. John Cemetery will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of The Yalesville Funeral Home.

www.yalesvillefh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now