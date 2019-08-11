|
Michael J. O'Sullivan Sr., 91, of Wallingford, died Thursday, Aug.8, 2019, at Middlesex Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Ann O'Sullivan.
He was born in Ireland, Jan. 17, 1928, a son of the late John and Annie (Burns) O'Sullivan, and was employed by the railroad for 45 years until his retirement. Michael was a founding member and coach of the New Haven Gaelic Football and Hurling Club and an active parishioner of Our Lady of Fatima Church, where he served as an usher.
In addition to his wife, Ann, he is survived by his three sons and daughters-in-law, Shawn O'Sullivan and Kim Hartmann, Timothy and Beth Ann O'Sullivan, and Michael O'Sullivan Jr. and Deborah O'Sullivan; his grandchildren, Katharine, Jennifer, Calla, Morgan, Siobahn, Michael III, MacGuire and Malone; and his great-grandchildren, Ryder, Acerra, and Cohen.
Funeral services and interment in St. John Cemetery will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of The Yalesville Funeral Home.
www.yalesvillefh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on Aug. 11, 2019