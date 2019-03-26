Michael J. Zajac, infamously known as "Papa Z", 60, passed away at home unexpectedly on Friday, March 22, 2019. He was the husband of his high-school sweetheart, Joanne (Erazmus) Zajac, his loving spouse of nearly 39 years. Michael was a resident of Westbrook for the past 19 years. Born in Meriden on April 6, 1958, Michael was the son of former Meriden State Legislator, John J. Zajac, Jr. and the late Alice (Montana) Zajac. He attended Meriden schools graduating from Maloney High School class of '76. He attended Quinnipiac University majoring in computer science. Michael was employed at Optum in Rocky Hill where he held the position of Senior Database Engineer. Throughout his IT career, Michael was looked at as an industry expert, pioneering technology and technology solutions used throughout the world today.



Michael lived life passionately, enjoying his family and friends in full measure. In his earlier years, Michael enjoyed marching and competing in the Falcon Drum Corps. He traveled the country and won various awards. In his adolescent years, Michael excelled at sports, particularly baseball, where he was on the American Legion all-star team as starting center fielder and led the league in fielding. He loved to cook - making famous his "pizza parties" and "steamed cheese burgs". He enjoyed fishing, which is a passion he shared with his brother Jeffrey and his son-in-law Mike. Michael's home away from home was Fort Myers Beach, a favorite family gathering place. Michael was the energetic and driving drummer for the CT-based band, Small Town Roots, which had many gigs across Connecticut over the past 11 years. He drummed the beat of life for any melody. He wanted to be remembered for following the "beat of your heart, to do what makes you happy and smile".



Michael and Joanne loved to tinker around their home together, constantly looking for ways to enhance the place where they maintained heart and hearth. Together, Mike and Joanne loved to throw themselves into home improvement and decorating projects as is evident throughout their beautiful home. Michael also found opportunities to help others in equal measure - another reason his life was so rich and memorable.



Passionate about his family, Michael was father to Scott, Shauna, and her husband Michael Panella, Jaren (all of Westbrook) and Colin of Lacey, Washington. He was the loving grandfather to his cherished Layla Wynn Panella. In addition to his wife and children, Michel is survived by his father, John J. Zajac, Jr., of Durham, CT, his sister, Karen and her husband Paul Olson, of Meriden, his brother Thomas and his wife Gisele of Burlington, NC and his brother Jeffrey and his wife Kimberly, of Durham CT. He is also survived by many loving in-laws, nieces, nephews, dear friends, and colleagues. Michael was predeceased by his mother and two of his brothers, John "Jay" Zajac and Richard "Ricky" Zajac.



Family and friends are invited to attend his graveside service on Friday, March 29th at the Chapel at St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Ann Street Ext., Meriden, CT. Following the service, everyone is invited to celebrate Michael's life at the Westbrook Elks Lodge, 142 Seaside Avenue, Westbrook, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Michael's name to one of the following: Take a Kid Fishing Foundation; Fishing Foundation or Artistcollective.org.