Services
Stempien Funeral Home, Inc.
450 Broad Street
Meriden, CT 06450
(203) 235-9181
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Chapel at St. Stanislaus Cemetery
Ann Street Ext
Meriden, CT
View Map
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Westbrook Elks Lodge
142 Seaside Avenue
Westbrook, CT
View Map
Michael J. Zajac, beloved husband of Joanne (Erazmus) Zajac, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 22, 2019 at his home. Family and friends are invited to attend his graveside service on Friday, March 29th at the Chapel at St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Ann Street Ext., Meriden, CT, at 11:00 a.m. After the service everyone is invited to celebrate Michael's life at the Westbrook Elks Lodge, 142 Seaside Avenue, Westbrook, CT, at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Michael's name to one of the following: Take a Kid Fishing Foundation; Fishing Foundation or Artistcollective.org.
Published in The Record-Journal from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019
