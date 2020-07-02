1/1
Michael James Gaynor
On June 5, 2020, Michael James Gaynor entered into eternal rest at Connecticut Hospice in Branford, Connecticut. Michael was Born on February 5, 1951, to John (Yosh) Gaynor and Barbara (Bee) Gaynor of Meriden, Connecticut.

Mike served 5 years in the US Airforce. He loved watching birds, feeding squirrels, and reading books.

Mike was predeceased by his father John, mother Barbara, and his brother Pat Gaynor. He leaves behind his brother Jack Gaynor of Pensacola, FL, and his sister Mary Palmer of Meriden and his children Michael Gaynor, TX and Sharon Schwartz, CT, as well as grandchildren in both Texas and Connecticut.

Mike has been cremated and will have a private burial at State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown later this month.





Published in The Record-Journal from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
