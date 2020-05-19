It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Michael P. Connolly. Mike lost his long courageous battle with cancer on Sunday, May 17, 2020 with his family at his side. He is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Betty Waluk Connolly. Mike was born May 2, 1965 in New Britain, CT, the beloved son of Glenn and Kathleen Connolly of Southington. Mike was raised in Southington where he was a lifelong resident until recently moving to Bristol. He was a graduate of Southington High School and New England Technical Institute.
As the owner of Mike Connolly Sound Productions for over 30 years, he was a successful and highly admired Wedding DJ. Mike added his personal touch to every wedding and entertained guests with more than 2500 brides and grooms. Mike was also an exceptional photographer who had a keen eye and natural talent, taking photographs, portraits and wedding pictures cherished by many. For the past decade Mike could also be seen working at Southington's Music on the Green where he also captured many special moments with his camera. Over the past few years, Mike drove the Senior's Bus for Berlin, Southington and more recently Meriden where he was adored by many.
Mike frequented local music events where he befriended many musicians. He enjoyed capturing their talent and energy with his camera. Always putting others first, he donated his time and talent to many local charities over the years, including the Reach Foundations Christmas event "Shop with a Cop" and The Art Bra annual breast cancer fundraiser for After the Storm Inc. In his free time, Mike enjoyed playing pool and mentoring others in the APA League with his wife and many cherished friends. Mike's greatest joy was holding gatherings with his family; it is what made his heart most content.
Mike will be remembered as a loving and devoted son, husband, father, grandfather and friend and will be missed by many. In addition to his wife Betty and his parents, Glenn and Kathleen; he is also survived by his sister Peg Heretz and her husband Dennis, his brother Tim Connolly, his son Michael G. Connolly and his wife Ana, his daughter Jennifer M. Robinson, his stepson Joseph A. Luciano, stepdaughter Anya M. Borowy and his grandson, Declan Robinson. Mike also leaves behind many special cousins, nephews, and a large circle of friends. He will also be missed by his favorite 4-legged friends, Elsa, Hank, Zoey, Moose, Millie and Kimber.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held for friends and family at a later date. The family requests in lieu of flowers or gifts, memorial contributions be made in his honor to After the Storm, 88 Harvest Wood Road, Rockfall, CT 06481 or by visiting www.afterthestorminc.org. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home in Southington has been entrusted with arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from May 19 to May 20, 2020.