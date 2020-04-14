The Record-Journal Obituaries
Michael Quigley


1960 - 2020
Mike passed away on April 11, 2020 after a brief bout with cancer. Mike was born in Hartford, Connecticut on February 4, 1960. He was a warm and compassionate, loyal and friendly person. Mike would lend a hand to anyone who needed it. He will be tremendously missed by his friends and family. Arrangements are under the direction of the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, CT 06450. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Apr. 14, 2020
