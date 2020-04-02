|
Michael R. Hickey, 59, of Torrington, CT, died March 29, 2020 at his home. He was born in Buffalo, NY and moved to CT with his family in 1965. He attended St. Rose school and Xavier High School. Michael worked for many years with CL&P, now Eversource, as a lineman & field technician.
He is survived by his wife Tammy Vogt Hickey, his parents Robert & Mary Hickey of Meriden, his siblings and their (spouses), Colleen & (Wayne) Simpson of Kennet Square, PA, James & (Lisa) Hickey of Meriden, CT, Karin Sprague of Scituate, R.I., Kathleen & (Robert) Laneville of Bethlehem, CT, Matthew & (Kelli) Hickey of Coventry, CT, many cousins and twelve nieces & nephews.
Michael was fortunate to have traveled the world. He loved cooking & camping with his extended family and enjoyed being the best bonfire builder. He will be remembered as a generous and loving man.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, CT 06450. In lieu of flowers the family asks you to extend a kind deed to another. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020