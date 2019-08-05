The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Plantsville Funeral Home
975 South Main Street
Plantsville, CT 06479
(860) 621-4656
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Plantsville Funeral Home
975 South Main Street
Plantsville, CT 06479
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Plantsville Funeral Home
975 South Main Street
Plantsville, CT 06479
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Berube
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael S. Berube


1978 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael S. Berube Obituary
Michael S. Berube, 41, of Southington, passed away peacefully in his home on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. Michael was a proud father, a devoted son, a loving brother, and a loyal friend who will be greatly missed and lovingly cherished and remembered.

Michael was born on March 17, 1978 in New Britain, Conn. to Russell and Jeanne (Robichaud) Berube. He was a 1996 graduate of Wilcox Technical School in Meriden, Conn., where he studied the trade of HVAC. He was a consummate and dedicated professional who loved his career and his interactions with the clients he served in his over 10-year career with his most recent employer, CBRE.

Michael was a passionate and a creative soul with many interests and many loves, his greatest was his love of music. Michael was his most content and his happiest playing guitar and singing with joyful and carefree abandon. He especially enjoyed sharing his musical talent with friends and family. Michael had a keen fascination of history and politics and he would often speak at length about these topics. Michael enjoyed time at the beach, enjoying the sound of the waves and basking in the sun whenever the opportunity presented itself. He was an avid Celtics and Patriots fan who faithfully and boisterously cheered for his teams and made gamedays that much more enjoyable. Above all, Michael's greatest joy and his greatest love was spending time with his family and his closest friends as he treasured his loved ones so deeply and saw that as his greatest gift.

In addition to his parents, Michael is survived by his son, Jackson Thibeault, of Southington; his brother, Kristopher Berube and his fiancee, Judi Sullivan, of Wolcott; and a loving extended family.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Michael's memory may be made to the , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 9 at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 Main St., Planstville, Conn. Burial will follow at South End Cemetery, Southington, Conn. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, Aug. 8 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Plantsville Funeral Home. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Aug. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Plantsville Funeral Home
Download Now