Michael S. Kraskowski, 71, of Wallingford, died on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Michael was born in Wallingford, August 15, 1948, the only child of the late Mary and Albert Kraskowski. Michael attended Wallingford public schools and Notre Dame High School in West Haven. He earned his BA in Political Science from Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.
Following college, Michael served in the Peace Corp. for 2 years in South Korea, teaching and mentoring middle and high school Korean students. He remained close to one of his students, whose education he financed through college.
On his return to Wallingford, Michael started a career in banking. At the age of 28 Michael was elected to the Connecticut House of Representatives and served one term. An accident in 1979 disabled Michael and cut his political and banking careers short. Fifteen years ago, Michael suffered a stroke which confined him to nursing home care for the rest of his life.
Michael was beloved by many friends from his Peace Corp. days, with whom he stayed in close touch over his lifetime. Michael's generosity, friendly nature and kindness created a large circle of friends from his membership in the Hibernian Society, his volunteer work at the public library, and his involvement in the Men's Club and as an usher at Our Lady of Fatima Church.
Friends are invited to gather at The Yalesville Funeral Home, 386 Main Street in Yalesville at 9 AM on Saturday, November 23, 2019. The funeral cortege will proceed to Our Lady of Fatima Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Meriden. www.yalesvillefh.com
