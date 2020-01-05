The Record-Journal Obituaries
Michael T. McCormack Obituary
Michael Thomas McCormack passed away on December 20, 2019 at his home. He succumbed to numerous health problems that had plagued him the past few years. He was born February 23, 1989. Michael was predeceased by his loving parents, Thomas and Patricia Hayduk McCormack. He is survived by nine loving aunts and uncles, and 20 cousins.

Michael was a longtime resident of Wallingford, active in sports, and had a wide circle of friends.

Funeral services will be held on January 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Grace & St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 2927 Dixwell Ave., Hamden. Additional parking accross the street from church. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a in Michael's memory. To send condolences, please see obituary at www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020
