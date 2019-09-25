The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
View Map
Michael Thomas Alexander, 29, passed away unexpectedly on September 21st, 2019. He attended ACES and graduated from Whitney East High School in 2011, thereafter participating in the Helping People Excel program in Meriden. Michael was a proud, longstanding member of the Yalesville Challengers Little League team where the coaches always encouraged him. In the winters, he enjoyed the Meriden Civitan-sponsored bowling league in Wallingford. As a child, he danced at the Judyth Parks Academy of Dance and Music in Wallingford. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family, particularly his two sisters, and going for walks with his Dad and Mom. He had a special love for music and foods of all kinds. Michael had an infectious smile to match his sweet soul. He brought his family so much joy each and every day. Michael is survived by his parents, Thomas and Lori Alexander of Wallingford, CT, and his sisters, Lindsay Alexander of Cheshire, CT and Margaret Alexander of Wallingford, CT, as well his paternal grandmother Connie Kroeck of Mill Valley, CA; aunts and uncles Jeff and Tracey Brown and Kevin and Jennie Alexander of Mill Valley, CA; and cousins Shannon and Kevin Brown of Mill Valley, CA and Kendall and Spencer Alexander of San Francisco, CA.

The visiting will be from 4:00-7:00pm on Thursday, September 26th at North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue, North Haven. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family in New Hampshire. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that you make a small donation in Michael's name to the Yalesville Little League (for Challengers Teams), c/o Coach Keith Larsen, 116 Scrub Oak Road, North Haven, CT 06473.
Published in The Record-Journal from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019
