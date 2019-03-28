Michelangelo C. Nati, 74, husband of Rosa (Circosta) Nati, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family after a long battle with both Parkinson's disease and dementia. Michelangelo was born in Martone Regio de Calabria on September 6, 1944 to the late Giuseppe and Rosa Comito. Upon coming to the United States, he was adopted by Giuseppe and Bianca Nati. Michelangelo was employed by International Silver, Villa-Capri, General Motors, and Hunters Ambulance. He was a parishioner of the Church of St. Dominic's in Southington.



Michelangelo took pride in his work. His interests included gardening, wine making, cooking and spending time with family and friends.



Besides his wife Rosa, he is survived by his daughter Antonella and her husband Scott Montanye; his son, Michelangelo G. Nati and his wife Barbara; his five grandchildren, Matthew, Joseph, Jessica, Hayley, and Kayla; four step-grandchildren, David, Courtney, Sabrina, and Simonne. Michelangelo is also survived by his sisters Pasqualina and Vincenza Comito; a brother Antonio Comito and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Maria Comito.



Friends and relatives are invited to attend a funeral service to be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main Street, Meriden, with Father Ronald P. May of the Church of St. Dominic of Southington, officiating. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday, March 29th from 4-7 p.m. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com. Published in The Record-Journal from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019